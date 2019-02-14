Software

Update for Reclaim Outlook categories for IMAP accounts

Don't you hate it when a fabulous feature stops working?

By | February 14, 2019, 9:26 AM PST

istock-910148024frustrated.jpg
Image: SIphotography, Getty Images/iStockphoto

The 2016 article Reclaim Outlook categories for IMAP accounts offers a workaround for reclaiming categories in IMAP accounts after Microsoft removed the feature. It was popular and generated a lot of questions from readers. Over the last several days, I've received many inquiries from readers because the shortcuts have stopped working.

More about Windows

Unfortunately, this workaround no longer works thanks to a recent upgrade. You can still set the category and the shortcut, but the shortcut that applies the category won't work.

As is the case with all things broken by an upgrade, shortcuts might magically start working again with a subsequent upgrade. On the other hand, Microsoft might have interfered on purpose. If so, the shortcut route might be lost to us forever. I've researched but found no explanation from Microsoft.

SEE: System update policy template download (Tech Pro Research)

If you depend heavily on categories, you can still use the trick I mention at the end of the article: Use a rule to apply a category to all incoming mail, and then change them as you go. For now, it's all we've got.

I'm sorry I can't be more helpful.

Also see

Related Topics:

Software Microsoft Enterprise Software Developer Open Source Software Mobility

About Susan Harkins

Susan Sales Harkins is an IT consultant, specializing in desktop solutions. Previously, she was editor in chief for The Cobb Group, the world's largest publisher of technical journals.

Editor's Picks

Inside the Raspberry Pi: The story of the $35 computer that changed the world

How self-driving tractors, AI, and precision agriculture will save us from the impending food crisis

Smart farming: How IoT, robotics, and AI are tackling one of the biggest problems of the century

Agriculture 4.0: How digital farming is revolutionizing the future of food

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox