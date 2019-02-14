Update for Reclaim Outlook categories for IMAP accounts

Image: SIphotography, Getty Images/iStockphoto

The 2016 article Reclaim Outlook categories for IMAP accounts offers a workaround for reclaiming categories in IMAP accounts after Microsoft removed the feature. It was popular and generated a lot of questions from readers. Over the last several days, I've received many inquiries from readers because the shortcuts have stopped working.

Unfortunately, this workaround no longer works thanks to a recent upgrade. You can still set the category and the shortcut, but the shortcut that applies the category won't work.

As is the case with all things broken by an upgrade, shortcuts might magically start working again with a subsequent upgrade. On the other hand, Microsoft might have interfered on purpose. If so, the shortcut route might be lost to us forever. I've researched but found no explanation from Microsoft.

If you depend heavily on categories, you can still use the trick I mention at the end of the article: Use a rule to apply a category to all incoming mail, and then change them as you go. For now, it's all we've got.

I'm sorry I can't be more helpful.

