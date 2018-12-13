Mobility

Updated Samsung Notebook 9 Pen PC is designed for a mobile workforce

Samsung's newest version of its 2-in-1 PC has a built-in S Pen. It will be available in 2019.

By | December 13, 2018, 4:38 AM PST

The newest PC from Samsung is an updated version of the Notebook 9 Pen. This 2-in-1 PC has a built-in S Pen to target creative users and appeal to a mobile workforce.

Samsung announced the new PC on December 12 and said it will be available in the US in 2019 in 13-inch and 15-inch models. The PC has an all-metal aluminum frame with an edge-to-edge diamond cut metal finish. Even with the metal frame, it weighs in at just under 2-½ lbs for the 13-inch version.

Samsung continues its push toward fashion colors in its hardware, with the new PC available in a vibrant shade named "Ocean Blue."

pr-nt950sbe014dyanmic-1blue.jpg

The new version of the Notebook 9 Pen comes in Ocean Blue.

Image: Samsung

The S Pen gets an update with the Notebook 9, with a reduced latency of up to two times the previous model. Options for the S Pen can be customized, with three different pen tips available.

Much like the S Pen on Samsung's latest smartphone, the Galaxy Note 9, the S Pen on the Notebook 9 never needs to be charged and is stored directly in the device. The MyScript Nebo app from the Microsoft Store is a functional app that convert notes into digital text, and also converts hand-drawn charts and diagrams into cleaner versions. Anyone who buys the Notebook 9 will receive a free three-month subscription for the app.

The Notebook 9 Pen has biometrics with face and fingerprint log in, and up to 15 hours of battery life. The display offers narrower bezels than its predecessor for a more immersive, full-screen experience. The speakers are tuned by AKG, and there's a new ThunderAmp smart amplifier technology to eliminate the need for external speakers.

Specs

Samsung Notebook 9 Pen 13-inch

Dimensions: 307.9 X 206.2 X 14.9 — 15.9 mm

Weight: 2.47 lbs.

Battery: 54Wh

Material: Aluminum

OS: Windows 10 Home

LCD: 13.3" Full HD

CPU: Intel 8th Gen

Graphics: Shared

Memory: LPDDR3

Storage: PCIe NWMe SSD

Wireless: 802.11 ac wave2 2x2 (GIGA Wi-Fi)

Speakers: AKG stereo speakers with ThunderAmp

Camera: HD IR Camera

Security: Facial and fingerprint recognition

Ports: Thunderbolt 3 (2) | USB-C (1) | HP/MIC | UFS & microSD Combo

Keyboard: Backlit keyboard

Pen: Built-in S Pen


Samsung Notebook 9 Pen 15-inch

Dimensions: 347.9 X 229.1 X 16.9 mm

Weight: 3.44 lbs.

Battery: 54Wh

Material: Aluminum

OS: Windows 10 Home

LCD: 15.0" Full HD

CPU: Intel 8th Gen

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce MX150 (2GB)

Memory: LPDDR3

Storage: PCIe NWMe SSD

Wireless: 802.11 ac wave2 2x2 (GIGA Wi-Fi)

Speakers: AKG stereo speakers with ThunderAmp

Camera: HD IR Camera

Security: Facial and fingerprint recognition

Ports: Thunderbolt 3 (2) | USB-C (1) | HP/MIC | UFS & microSD Combo

Keyboard: Backlit keyboard

Pen: Built-in S Pen

pr-nt950sbe027dyanmic-6-with-s-penblue.jpg

The updated Notebook 9 Pen from Samsung.

Image: Samsung

