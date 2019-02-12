Valentine's Day gifts for tech lovers

It's almost Valentine's Day and that means it's time to figure out what you're going to buy for the techies in your life. Here's a hint, anything with a vintage vibe is huge this year.

Opt for retro styling with the Crosley Corsair Clock Radio and CD player. The Kodak Printomatic digital instant print camera is another option. Polaroid also has a new line of instant cameras out for those who want to go kind of retro.

SEE: How to pick the perfect tech or gadget gift for Valentine's Day (TechRepublic)

If you're going to consider anything fitness or health related, that will be welcomed, too. You could opt for the Muse 2, which helps you meditate by sensing your brainwave activity, your heart rate, and your breathing.

Gear for their devices could make their life a little easier, such as a new charging cable for their phone, such as Ventev's line of flat cables, or a new smartphone case from Otterbox or Casetify. Casetify even has a line of glitter watchbands for your love's Apple Watch.

SEE: Photos: Valentine's Day gift ideas for techies (TechRepublic)

If you're looking for headphones or earbuds, The Jabra Mood Style Headphones are wireless and have up to 14 hours of battery life. Consider the Edifier W860NB Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones with up to 25 hours of playback. Or the Phiaton Curve BT 120 NC wireless earphones that are water resistant and allow for an hour of use with just a 5-minute charge. The ALTEC Lansing True Evo Plus Wireless Earphones are waterproof, and they also include Siri and Hey Google voice assistant.

Don't forget your pet. The Zoom Rotating Laser Cat Toy from PetSafe has two lasers and automatically turns off after 15 minutes.

Valentine's Day is a fun day for gifts for everyone from your kids and parents to your significant other. Try out an option from TechRepublic's list for the latest in tech gadgets and gear.

Next Big Thing Newsletter Be in the know about smart cities, AI, Internet of Things, VR, autonomous driving, drones, robotics, and more of the coolest tech innovations. Delivered Wednesdays and Fridays Sign up today

Also see