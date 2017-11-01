Veterans: Here's which coding bootcamps will accept your GI Bill

Congratulations: You've ETS'ed and you're headed back home with a DD 214 in your pocket. It's time to start thinking about transitioning to the civilian world and using that GI Bill—but what if you don't want to go to college?

The tech industry is booming, and it's going to continue doing so as we march toward an ever more digital future. Learning to code is going to give you pretty good job prospects, and that GI Bill can help pay for a lot of the costs of getting training.

There are coding bootcamps that accept the GI Bill around the country. Many will even help you relocate if you aren't nearby. Here's a list of who takes the GI Bill, where they're located, and what your GI Bill will get you.

Note: Any of the following websites that mention applying for VA benefits through VONAPP are out of date. VONAPP has been replaced by the new vets.gov site, which is where you should go to apply for benefits.

Coding Dojo

Location: Bellevue, WA

Turing School of Software and Design

Location: Denver

Cincy Code IT Bootcamps

Location: Cincinnati

Deep Dive Coding

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Code Fellows

Location: Seattle

Galvanize

Locations: Denver and Boulder, CO

Code Immersives

Location: New York City

PDX Code Guild

Location: Portland, OR

Wyncode

Location: Miami

This Miami school is another to offer a full-time web development program that accepts the GI Bill.

Codeup

Location: San Antonio

New Horizons Computer Learning Center

Location: US-wide

New Horizons isn't a coding bootcamp, but it does offer GI Bill benefits for training up on certifications and other IT career prep courses. Going this route is ideal for those with a tech background who need additional training and certification, or those interested in an IT career that doesn't involve coding.

Sabio

Location: Los Angeles

Nashville Software School

Location: Nashville, TN

Skill Distillery

Location: Greenwood, CO

Training Camp

Location: Bushkill, PA

The Pennsylvania branch of Training Camp is certified to accept the GI Bill for a variety of its courses and programs.

