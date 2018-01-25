Vivo releases first smartphone with an on-screen fingerprint scanner

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

The Vivo X20 Plus UD phone, now available in China, is the first on the market to feature a fingerprint display scanner under the screen.

The phone includes a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display (2,160 x 1,080 pixels), Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB RAM, and two rear 12-megapixel cameras.

Vivo recently released its X20 Plus UD phone in China, marking the first smartphone on the market to feature a fingerprint reader under the screen. Unlike flagships from Apple and Samsung, the new Vivo model doesn't need a physical scanner built into the device to support the biometric security method.

This means unlocking the phone is as simple as touching your finger to the screen. The only downside, as noted by our sister site CNET, is that users won't be able to use a thick screen protector on the X20 Plus UD. However, the phone comes bundled with a compatible one, CNET reported.

The scanner is located at the bottom center of the Vivo phone screen. On-screen scanning was originally predicted for the iPhone X, but Apple went with FaceID instead.

Initially announced at CES 2018 without a name or release date, the X20 Plus UD could mark a new wave of smartphones that take advantage of the fingerprint display under the screen. Samsung originally planned to build an under-screen fingerprint sensor into the Galaxy S8, but reportedly couldn't meet the production deadline to do so. It remains to be seen if Apple and other manufacturers will build this technology into their upcoming phones as well.

The X20 Plus UD is an updated version of the X20 Plus, replacing the latter's rear fingerprint scanner with the on-screen technology. Like the X20 Plus, it includes a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display (2,160 x 1,080 pixels), Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB RAM, a 3,905mAh battery, and two rear 12-megapixel cameras.

The Vivo X20 Plus UD will retail for about 3,600 Chinese yuan, or about $570, CNET reported. The company has not yet announced if the phone will roll out internationally.

