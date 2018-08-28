VMware taps IoT to extend hybrid and multi-cloud environments to the edge

On Tuesday at VMworld 2018 in Las Vegas, VMware unveiled its framework to extend its hybrid and multi-cloud environments to the edge, using the Internet of Things (IoT), according to a press release.

As IoT becomes more distributed, billions of connected devices will require increasing levels of computing at the edge, which will need to be secured, managed, and automated, the release noted. VMware aims to simplify edge and IoT infrastructure complexity, security, and scale, to help customers focus on building business apps rather than managing the infrastructure beneath them.

This will involve helping customers extend their hybrid cloud foundations to the edge to run apps anywhere, improving security, scale, edge compute and IoT endpoint management, as well as accelerating and scaling adoption of edge and IoT apps and solutions, the release said.

VMware's Project Dimension, unveiled at the conference as well, will extend VMware Cloud to the data center and edge, combining VMware Cloud Foundation with a cloud control plane to deliver a software-defined data center infrastructure as an end-to-end service, the release noted. This will also simplify the operational complexity and costs involved, according to the company, allowing businesses to focus more on innovation and gaining a competitive edge.

At VMworld on Tuesday, Dell also announced the Dell Technologies IoT Solution for Surveillance, which automates scaling enterprises with customer data, in hopes of speeding ROI, the release noted.

VMware also announced VMware Pulse IoT Center 2.0, an update to its infrastructure management solution that will support larger IoT deployments of hundreds of thousands of devices with SaaS support and enhanced security. The Pulse IoT Center 2.0 includes the availability of RESTful APIs for customer and partner integration functionalities, as well as more secure enrollment, deeper edge system management, improved alerts, and enhanced OTA updates, according to the release.

