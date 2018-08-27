VMware update helps cloud ops, DevOps, and security improve multi-cloud management

On Monday at the VMworld conference in Las Vegas, VMware announced the general availability of new and updated VMware Cloud Services that will help enterprises better manage the multi-cloud.

Updated features on the multi-cloud platform include new cloud automation services: VMware Cloud Assembly, VMware Service Broker, and VMware Code Stream. They also include improvements to Wavefront, and a new cloud configuration security and compliance service called VMware Secure State, according to a Monday press release. The platform aims to help cloud operations, DevOps, and security teams better manage cloud costs, operations, security, and compliance across different clouds, the release noted.

More businesses are making the move to multi-cloud, according to a Forrester report cited in the release: 89% of enterprises now use at least two clouds, and 74% use three or more.

"VMware's vision is to deliver an integrated set of cloud services that address these challenges in a unified way that works consistently across native public clouds and the private cloud," Raghu Raghuram, COO of products and cloud services at VMware, said in the release. "Through our comprehensive cloud operations platform, customers will be better equipped to create value, improve business performance, and reduce risk by more effectively managing, securing, and operating workloads in the cloud."

Cloud Assembly, Service Broker, and Code Stream can be used together to streamline application delivery and control risks, the release noted. They can also aid collaboration between groups that might otherwise be siloed to improve DevOps practices and facilitate innovation.

VMware Secure State automates configuration security and compliance monitoring in native cloud environments, according to the release, allowing companies to address violations in cloud configurations in real time. This helps enterprises prevent breaches and scale security insights across cloud teams.

Finally, Wavefront by VMware is a cloud-native monitoring and analytics platforms that offers insights into the performance of highly distributed. web-scale applications to DevOps, developer, and site reliability engineers. The Wavefront update includes massive container scalability, comprehensive Kubernetes support, serverless application monitoring, new visualizations, and AWS UX enhancements, the release said.

VMware has made a host of announcements at VMworld so far, including lowering the entry price of VMware Cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS) by 50% with new smaller configurations for production workloads, our sister site ZDNet reported.

