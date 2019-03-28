Wage gap: Men offered more for the same role as women 60% of the time

While the wage gap has improved slightly in the past two years, the enterprise still has a lot of work to do, according to a Hired report.

The tech wage gap is becoming slightly more narrow, according to a Hired report released on Thursday. Last year, women were offered on average 4% less than men for the same job position at the same organization, but this year, this gap has decreased to 3%, the report found. While the gap is smaller, men are still offered higher salaries than women in the field 60% of the time, indicating a long road ahead for wage equality.

Women in tech have long faced discrimination and prejudice, consistently facing bigger obstacles in the workplace than their male counterparts. Between a lack of career growth and poor salaries, women oftentimes leave their tech jobs in search of something more beneficial. The report analyzes the current state of women in tech, determining that these conditions are improving, but not significantly.

Despite adversity, women still want jobs in tech, the report found. Some 24% of tech job candidates are women, a 4% increase from the applicant pool last year. However, the vast majority of applicants are still male, and 41% of the time, companies only interview men for an open position, the report found.

The majority of female respondents (65%) said they have felt discriminated against in the tech workplace because of gender within the past five years, the report found, while only 11% of men said the same. The top way women felt discriminated against was the company's inability to take them seriously in their roles (40%), followed by unfair wages (38%).

Women of color still face the biggest obstacles in the workplace, the report found. Compared to white men, black women are paid $0.89 and Hispanic women are paid $0.91 to every $1 the men are paid. Asian women earn $0.97 to every $1 white men make, but Asian men receive the same pay grade as white men, sometimes even making more, the report added.

Transparency around wage data is crucial for change, the report said. A major part of the problem is that women ask for less money than men 61% of the time, because of the lack of conversation and knowledge on the topic. The majority of those surveyed (60%) reported finding out that they were paid less through discussions with colleagues about salary, the report found.

