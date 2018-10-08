Want a Samsung Galaxy Note 9? Here's how to get 2x value on your smartphone trade-in

Between October 5, 2018 and November 3, 2018, smartphone users can receive up to twice their phone's value if they trade it in toward a Galaxy Note 9, S9, or S9+, according to Samsung's website. While the company is capping the trade-in value at $600, users can still get an impressive discount off the selected Samsung device.

SEE: Mobile device computing policy (Tech Pro Research)

The devices eligible for trade in are only LG, Apple, Samsung, and Google brands, so all smartphone users won't be eligible, especially those with older models, according to Samsung's FAQs page.

In order for your device to be eligible, it must meet the following criteria:

The device must power on, hold a charge, and not unexpectedly turn off

The display must be functioning without black spot or any dead pixelation

The device cannot have any breaks, cracks, or defects besides regular wear and tear

The device cannot be on any sort of blacklist

You must outright own the device you are trading in

All anti-theft locking software must be disabled

The device must be cleared of all personal information and have undergone a factory reset

The device must have an FCC ID to prove it is certified for use in the US

To begin the process, select the device you want to purchase, check the trade-in value of your current device and make sure it meets all the requirements, then purchase your new phone. As long as your old device meets all of the above requirements, you can send it back to Samsung using the box that your new devices comes in.

Once it receives your old smartphone, Samsung will review your traded-in device and send you a Visa Virtual Reward within three weeks.

Click here to upgrade using this deal.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Smartphone users can get up to twice the value of their old smartphone when trading it in for a Samsung Galaxy Note 9, S9, or S9+

The trade-in values are capped at $600, and are only eligible to Google, Apple, Samsung, and LG devices.

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Mobile Enterprise newsletter. Subscribe

Also see