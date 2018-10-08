Mobility

Want a Samsung Galaxy Note 9? Here's how to get 2x value on your smartphone trade-in

Until November 3, Samsung will give users up to two times the value of their current smartphone if they buy a Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, or Galaxy S9+.

By | October 8, 2018, 9:04 AM PST

Between October 5, 2018 and November 3, 2018, smartphone users can receive up to twice their phone's value if they trade it in toward a Galaxy Note 9, S9, or S9+, according to Samsung's website. While the company is capping the trade-in value at $600, users can still get an impressive discount off the selected Samsung device.

The devices eligible for trade in are only LG, Apple, Samsung, and Google brands, so all smartphone users won't be eligible, especially those with older models, according to Samsung's FAQs page.

In order for your device to be eligible, it must meet the following criteria:

  • The device must power on, hold a charge, and not unexpectedly turn off
  • The display must be functioning without black spot or any dead pixelation
  • The device cannot have any breaks, cracks, or defects besides regular wear and tear
  • The device cannot be on any sort of blacklist
  • You must outright own the device you are trading in
  • All anti-theft locking software must be disabled
  • The device must be cleared of all personal information and have undergone a factory reset
  • The device must have an FCC ID to prove it is certified for use in the US

To begin the process, select the device you want to purchase, check the trade-in value of your current device and make sure it meets all the requirements, then purchase your new phone. As long as your old device meets all of the above requirements, you can send it back to Samsung using the box that your new devices comes in.

Once it receives your old smartphone, Samsung will review your traded-in device and send you a Visa Virtual Reward within three weeks.

samsung-galaxy-note-9.jpg
Image: CNET/Jessica Dolcourt

