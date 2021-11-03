Want to be a web developer? This bundle can give you the skills you need

Training to become a web developer is much easier and affordable than you may realize. Best of all, you don't need any previous experience and can do it while working full-time.

It's not too soon to be setting goals for 2022 and switching to a lucrative tech career is always a worthy one. Even if you have no previous experience, you can get the skills you need in The Ultimate 2022 Backend Developer Bundle.

Complete novices can start with "Learn Python in 1 Hour" to begin creating real-life apps with this super-easy programming language that you can use to build a portfolio. You can actually start applying for new positions as soon as you finish just this course because the skills are in such high demand. So make sure to look over the best resume and job interview tips. Then build on your background with "Fast Track Python for Newbies."

If you've always wanted to learn C, or have tried and failed, now you can learn it in 10 easy steps with "C Programming for Beginners." The "WebGL Programming & Graphics Rendering for the Web" is a great step-by-step guide to the world's most popular graphics API.

Once you've got even a basic foundation in HTML and CSS, you're ready for "Bootstrap 4 Rapid Web Development Framework HTML CSS JS." This is a crowd favorite, with a 4.75 out of 5 stars rating. Instructor Laurence Svekis has a wide range of experience in the digital world, from Search and Video Marketing to web programming and app architecture.

This bundle has an entire path from beginning to master in Javascript. Start with "Learn JavaScript in 1 Hour," then follow up with "Learn jQuery In 1 Hour" and "Learn JavaScript AJAX In 1 Hour." Finish with "Dynamic JavaScript Master Class AJAX JSON Simple APIs" and you can be an expert.

"CSS: Create Five Different Fully Responsive Modern Websites" can help you to expand your portfolio and "React Practice Course: Build React App from Scratch" would be very useful. "Introduction to Chrome DevTools" can teach you some web development shortcuts, as well as customization and debugging.

The Ultimate 2022 Backend Developer Bundle includes courses on Python, C programming, WebGL, Bootstrap 4, JavaScript, jQuery, AJAX, CSS, React, and Chrome DevTools.

