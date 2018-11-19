Want to earn over $100K? Check out these 7 remote tech jobs

Turns out you don't need a corner office to make a six figure salary. Several open jobs in tech and other sectors with annual salaries of more than $100,000 feature remote work options, according to a recent report from FlexJobs.
"It's a common misconception that work-from-home jobs are scams, only exist in specific industries like customer service or data entry, and are lower-paying, but that couldn't be further from the truth," Sara Sutton, CEO and founder of FlexJobs, said in a press release.
The average telecommuter now earns a higher median salary than an in-office worker, according to another FlexJobs report. "As more companies adopt remote work policies, there are growing opportunities for meaningful and high-paying careers across industries to be built while working from home," Sutton said in the release. "And with today's tight labor market, highly qualified professionals are in a prime position to land a high-paying job that includes highly coveted remote work options."
SEE: IT Hiring Kit: Programmer (Tech Pro Research)
Each of the following roles are full-time with remote work options, and require advanced experience and education. All were actively listed on FlexJobs as of last week.
Here are seven remote jobs where you can earn more than $100,000 per year.
1. Mobile Lead
Salary listed: $150,000
Related work-from-home job titles: Mobile Developer, Mobile Engineer, Senior Front End and Mobile App Developer
2. Technical Lead - Android or iOS
Salary listed: $140,000 - $200,000
Related work-from-home job titles: Android Engineer, Android Application Development Advisor, Senior Android Engineer
3. User Researcher
Salary listed: $130,000
Related work-from-home job titles: User Experience (UX) Researcher, Qualitative User Experience Researcher, Senior User Experience Researcher
SEE: Job description: iOS developer (Tech Pro Research)
4. Lead Data Engineer
Salary listed: $120,000 - $160,000
Related work-from-home job titles: Technical Lead - Data Engineering, Engineering Team Lead, Lead Engineer, Lead or Principal Software Engineer
5. Deputy CIO for Information Security and Operations
Salary listed: up to $120,000
Related work-from-home job titles: Senior Information Security Engineer, Lead Information Security Engineer, Information Systems Security Officer, Director of Security and Data Privacy
6. Engineering Manager
Salary listed: $100,160 - $160,000
Related work-from-home job titles: Project Engineer - Project Manager, Director of Engineering, Engineering Manager - Product
7. Full Stack Software Engineer
Salary listed: $100,000
Related work-from-home job titles: Javascript Full Stack Engineer, Full Stack Developer, Senior Full Stack Engineer, Full Stack Developer - Security
To learn more about how to land a remote job, and thrive in it, click here.
Also see
- 10 signs that you aren't cut out to be a telecommuter—free PDF (TechRepublic)
- Travel and remote access: What needs to be in a good policy (ZDNet)
- Slack: The smart person's guide (TechRepublic)
- How remote work can make your small company global (CNET)
- Rise of the digital nomad: Why working remotely could draw more millennials to the tech industry (TechRepublic)
Disclosure
Alison DeNisco Rayome has nothing to disclose. She does not hold investments in the technology companies she covers.
Full Bio
Alison DeNisco Rayome is a Staff Writer for TechRepublic. She covers CXO, cybersecurity, and the convergence of tech and the workplace.