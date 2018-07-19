Want to work in tech? Here are the easiest jobs to find in the industry

Are you looking for a job in tech? Some roles are far easier to come by than others, according to a Thursday report from Glassdoor.

Glassdoor analyzed all US tech companies with at least 100 job openings posted on the site as of the end of June. Of all the open positions at these companies listed on Glassdoor, 57% (around 71,000 jobs) are technical roles, the report found.

Walmart eCommerce, Microsoft, and Intel are tied for seeking the most technical workers right now, with 78% of each company's open roles falling in the technical category, according to the report. Amazon (72%), Google (67%), and Oracle (60%) also come in high on the list of those hiring the most technical workers currently.

SEE: IT Hiring Kit: Programmer (Tech Pro Research)

In terms of salary, the majority of technical positions listed fall into the $80,000 to $120,000 per year range, with an average base pay of $98,400 per year, Glassdoor found.

Here are the 10 most common tech job titles being hired by tech companies today, according to the report. When combined, these top 10 most common jobs account for about 41% of all open tech jobs at tech companies, Glassdoor found:

1. Software engineer

Open jobs on Glassdoor at tech companies: 9,038

Percentage of open tech roles at tech companies: 12.7%

2. Software development engineer

Open jobs on Glassdoor at tech companies: 6,320

Percentage of open tech roles at tech companies: 8.9%

3. Product manager

Open jobs on Glassdoor at tech companies: 2,798

Percentage of open tech roles at tech companies: 3.9%

4. Program manager

Open jobs on Glassdoor at tech companies: 2,444

Percentage of open tech roles at tech companies: 3.4%

5. Solutions architect

Open jobs on Glassdoor at tech companies: 2,135

Percentage of open tech roles at tech companies: 3.0%

6. Technical program manager

Open jobs on Glassdoor at tech companies: 1,722

Percentage of open tech roles at tech companies: 2.4%

7. Systems engineer

Open jobs on Glassdoor at tech companies: 1,650

Percentage of open tech roles at tech companies: 2.3%

8. Software developer

Open jobs on Glassdoor at tech companies: 1,360

Percentage of open tech roles at tech companies: 1.9%

9. Data scientist

Open jobs on Glassdoor at tech companies: 1,130

Percentage of open tech roles at tech companies: 1.6%

10. Business analyst

Open jobs on Glassdoor at tech companies: 1,000

Percentage of open tech roles at tech companies: 1.4%

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Software engineer, software development engineer, and product manager are the tech jobs with the most openings at US tech companies. — Glassdoor, 2018

Open tech jobs at tech companies have an average base salary of $98,400 per year. — Glassdoor, 2018

Keep up to date on all of the latest job news. Click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Executive Briefing newsletter. Subscribe

Also see