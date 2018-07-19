Want to work in tech? Here are the easiest jobs to find in the industry

Are you looking for a job in tech? Some roles are far easier to come by than others, according to a Thursday report from Glassdoor.
Glassdoor analyzed all US tech companies with at least 100 job openings posted on the site as of the end of June. Of all the open positions at these companies listed on Glassdoor, 57% (around 71,000 jobs) are technical roles, the report found.
Walmart eCommerce, Microsoft, and Intel are tied for seeking the most technical workers right now, with 78% of each company's open roles falling in the technical category, according to the report. Amazon (72%), Google (67%), and Oracle (60%) also come in high on the list of those hiring the most technical workers currently.
SEE: IT Hiring Kit: Programmer (Tech Pro Research)
In terms of salary, the majority of technical positions listed fall into the $80,000 to $120,000 per year range, with an average base pay of $98,400 per year, Glassdoor found.
Here are the 10 most common tech job titles being hired by tech companies today, according to the report. When combined, these top 10 most common jobs account for about 41% of all open tech jobs at tech companies, Glassdoor found:
1. Software engineer
Open jobs on Glassdoor at tech companies: 9,038
Percentage of open tech roles at tech companies: 12.7%
2. Software development engineer
Open jobs on Glassdoor at tech companies: 6,320
Percentage of open tech roles at tech companies: 8.9%
3. Product manager
Open jobs on Glassdoor at tech companies: 2,798
Percentage of open tech roles at tech companies: 3.9%
4. Program manager
Open jobs on Glassdoor at tech companies: 2,444
Percentage of open tech roles at tech companies: 3.4%
5. Solutions architect
Open jobs on Glassdoor at tech companies: 2,135
Percentage of open tech roles at tech companies: 3.0%
6. Technical program manager
Open jobs on Glassdoor at tech companies: 1,722
Percentage of open tech roles at tech companies: 2.4%
7. Systems engineer
Open jobs on Glassdoor at tech companies: 1,650
Percentage of open tech roles at tech companies: 2.3%
8. Software developer
Open jobs on Glassdoor at tech companies: 1,360
Percentage of open tech roles at tech companies: 1.9%
9. Data scientist
Open jobs on Glassdoor at tech companies: 1,130
Percentage of open tech roles at tech companies: 1.6%
10. Business analyst
Open jobs on Glassdoor at tech companies: 1,000
Percentage of open tech roles at tech companies: 1.4%
The big takeaways for tech leaders:
- Software engineer, software development engineer, and product manager are the tech jobs with the most openings at US tech companies. — Glassdoor, 2018
- Open tech jobs at tech companies have an average base salary of $98,400 per year. — Glassdoor, 2018
Also see
- IT jobs in 2020: A leader's guide (ZDNet/TechRepublic special report)
- Where the tech jobs are — and will be in the future (ZDNet)
- How to become a developer: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)
- Mary Meeker: On-demand jobs are changing the way we work (CNET)
- The top 5 IT certifications that will increase your salary (TechRepublic)
Disclosure
Alison DeNisco Rayome has nothing to disclose. She does not hold investments in the technology companies she covers.
Full Bio
Alison DeNisco Rayome is a Staff Writer for TechRepublic. She covers CXO, cybersecurity, and the convergence of tech and the workplace.