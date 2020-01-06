What does 5G mean for IoT projects?

Take this short, multiple choice survey and tell us how 5G is accelerating IoT projects in your organization.

How 5G is critical to delivering IoT at scale At MWC Americas 2018, TechRepublic spoke with Sean Casey, Executive Director of Product Management at CSG, about why they believe 5G is critical to delivering IoT at massive scale.

Now that 5G access is gaining traction and is available in approximately two dozen major US cities, it may have a significant impact on businesses wanting to develop Internet of Things (IoT) projects.

SEE: 5G Research Report 2019: The enterprise is eager to adopt, despite cost concerns and availability (TechRepublic Premium)

After all, 5G promises high bandwidth and ultra-reliable, low latency communications, which are needed for the next generation of IoT devices, especially when it comes to driving the digital transformation of business processes, transportation, smart IT, and public safety.

What does that mean for your business or organization? We want to know. TechRepublic sister site TechRepublic Premium is doing a survey to find out what businesses anticipate the impact will be, and what their plans are for 5G access.

If you're familiar with your organization's IoT plans, we want your feedback. How will the availability of 5G accelerate IoT projects in your organizations? What IoT projects will your company undertake as a result of 5G availability? How do you think 5G will affect your business overall? Take the What 5G means for IoT survey and let us know.

You'll be asked eight or fewer survey questions, plus a couple of demographic questions. Data from this survey will be used in an upcoming TechRepublic Premium report. All responses are confidential.

5G and Mobile Enterprise Newsletter BYOD, wearables, IoT, mobile security, remote support, and the latest phones, tablets, and apps IT pros need to know about are some of the topics we'll address. Delivered Tuesdays and Fridays Sign up today

Also see