What is lazy loading and why you may not need it

If you're looking to load pinned tabs and saved sessions faster you may want to consider disabling lazy loading.

What is Browser Lazy Load? Looking to make your browser load those pinned tabs and saved sessions faster? You might want to disable Lazy Loading. Jack Wallen explains.

Browsers have come a long way from the old days of Netscape Navigator. Although Today's web browser functions for the same purpose (to view web pages) it does it for a different type of user — a user that is exponentially busier than we were 10-15 years ago.

Not only that, but the web browser has become one of our primary tools for work. That means that the browser must be efficient and fast. To meet those needs, a lot of features have been brought to light.

SEE: System update policy template download (Tech Pro Research)

What is lazy loading?

One feature that you might not know about is called lazy loading. Lazy loading works on certain web browsers (such as Vivaldi and Firefox). What it does is simple: If you have a lot of pinned tabs or a session of tabs that you load, lazy loading only loads those tabs when they are active. Say, for instance, you keep certain tabs pinned that are required to do your job. When you open your browser, if it supports lazy loading, each pin will only load once you click on it. For some users, that's fine. For users who need those pages loaded ASAP, lazy loading is a hassle.

How to disable

How do you disable this feature? On Vivaldi, you open Settings and go to the General tab, where you can disable Lazy Load Restored Tabs. With Firefox, you have to open a tab, type about:config, hit Enter, click I accept the risk, and type browser.sessionstore.restore in the search bar. When you see browser.sessionstore.restore_on_demand, click the Toggle button to disable the feature.

Now when you open either Vivaldi or Firefox, pinned tabs (or saved session tabs) will start loading the second the browser is open. If you're looking to make your web browser a bit more efficient, disabling lazy loading might just help.

Best of the Week Newsletter Our editors highlight the TechRepublic articles, galleries, and videos that you absolutely cannot miss to stay current on the latest IT news, innovations, and tips. Fridays Sign up today

Also see