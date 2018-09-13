What is the best way to reinstall Windows 10?

Welcome to our "Got Answers?" series (which is published each Thursday) where we are helping fellow members get answers to their tech questions. Are you the one who can offer advice or tips to help your fellow member with their questions and issues?

TechRepublic member Azgor was having issues with their PC, and have decided to reinstall Windows 10, however, they have some questions on how to correctly reinstall Windows 10 so they have turned to the TechRepublic community for assistance to get their question resolved.

TechRepublic member Azgor writes, "Hey all!Recently I've been having a lot of problems with my PC, which all started with the error "boot files are missing". To fix this I have tried many things such as renaming volumes and using installation media, however to no avail.

Hence, I decided I would Format C my hard drive after backing it up. I installed Linux to access my files however half the files come up - why is this? The only files that show up are ones about Windows 10 and temp logs etc.

Furthermore, its come to my attention that I might lose my version on Windows 10 and am curious on how I should reinstall it correctly, so I keep my genuine version of Windows 10 (I upgraded it from Windows 7.)"

Thank You!