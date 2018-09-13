After Hours

What is the best way to reinstall Windows 10?

TechRepublic member Azgor is wanting to know how to correctly reinstall Windows 10, so as not to lose their genuine copy of Windows 10. Can you offer advice or tips to help this fellow TechRepublic member?

By | September 13, 2018, 8:04 AM PST

Windows 10 Help
Credit: Robert Galbraith/Reuters/Corbis

Welcome to our "Got Answers?" series (which is published each Thursday) where we are helping fellow members get answers to their tech questions. Are you the one who can offer advice or tips to help your fellow member with their questions and issues?

TechRepublic member Azgor was having issues with their PC, and have decided to reinstall Windows 10, however, they have some questions on how to correctly reinstall Windows 10 so they have turned to the TechRepublic community for assistance to get their question resolved.

TechRepublic member Azgor writes, "Hey all!Recently I've been having a lot of problems with my PC, which all started with the error "boot files are missing". To fix this I have tried many things such as renaming volumes and using installation media, however to no avail.

Hence, I decided I would Format C my hard drive after backing it up. I installed Linux to access my files however half the files come up - why is this? The only files that show up are ones about Windows 10 and temp logs etc.

Furthermore, its come to my attention that I might lose my version on Windows 10 and am curious on how I should reinstall it correctly, so I keep my genuine version of Windows 10 (I upgraded it from Windows 7.)"

Thank You!

Are you able to help Azgor with their question? Just click the button below:

Answer This

The TechRepublic Forums is a community of IT Experts, where you can go to seek advice, share your knowledge, brainstorm, shoot the breeze and enjoy the camaraderie of your IT peers. So, if you haven't already - be sure to check out the forums today!

More Tech Help Questions from the TechRepublic Forums

See Also:

Previous "Got Answers?" Question(s)

Related Topics:

After Hours Microsoft Innovation Hardware Tech & Work

About Tammy Cavadias

Tammy Cavadias is the Community and Member Services Manager for ZDNet, TechRepublic, and Tech Pro Research. She loves spending time with her 8 rescue dogs, and in her spare time she helps animal rescues. She has been with the company since 1996.

Editor's Picks

Can Russian hackers be stopped? Here's why it might take 20 years

The new commute: How driverless cars, hyperloop, and drones will change our travel plans

Exomedicine arrives: How labs in space could pave the way for healthcare breakthroughs on Earth

How Sephora is leveraging AR and AI to transform retail and help customers buy cosmetics

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox