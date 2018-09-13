What is the best way to reinstall Windows 10?

Welcome to our "Got Answers?" series (which is published each Thursday) where we are helping fellow members get answers to their tech questions. Are you the one who can offer advice or tips to help your fellow member with their questions and issues?
TechRepublic member Azgor was having issues with their PC, and have decided to reinstall Windows 10, however, they have some questions on how to correctly reinstall Windows 10 so they have turned to the TechRepublic community for assistance to get their question resolved.
TechRepublic member Azgor writes, "Hey all!Recently I've been having a lot of problems with my PC, which all started with the error "boot files are missing". To fix this I have tried many things such as renaming volumes and using installation media, however to no avail.
Hence, I decided I would Format C my hard drive after backing it up. I installed Linux to access my files however half the files come up - why is this? The only files that show up are ones about Windows 10 and temp logs etc.
Furthermore, its come to my attention that I might lose my version on Windows 10 and am curious on how I should reinstall it correctly, so I keep my genuine version of Windows 10 (I upgraded it from Windows 7.)"
Thank You!
Are you able to help Azgor with their question? Just click the button below:
The TechRepublic Forums is a community of IT Experts, where you can go to seek advice, share your knowledge, brainstorm, shoot the breeze and enjoy the camaraderie of your IT peers. So, if you haven't already - be sure to check out the forums today!
More Tech Help Questions from the TechRepublic Forums
- Windows 10 - A clean re-installation after repair by technew55
- How do I activate Bluetooth when the options aren't showing? by EvilUnicornLord
- Network keeps disconnecting on Windows Server 2012 R2 by shahzaibsarwarss2
See Also:
- How to perform a total system reset in Windows 10 (TechRepublic)
- Windows 10 and 7 support changes: How they affect you (TechRepublic)
- After Windows 10 upgrade, do these seven things immediately (ZDNet)
- Windows 10 October 2018 Update: The 7 best new features (CNET)
- Top Windows 10 questions: How to install, secure, upgrade, get it for free (ZDNet)
- Windows 10 spotlight: Prepare, repair, and recover (Tech Pro Research)
Previous "Got Answers?" Question(s)
Full Bio
Tammy Cavadias is the Community and Member Services Manager for ZDNet, TechRepublic, and Tech Pro Research. She loves spending time with her 8 rescue dogs, and in her spare time she helps animal rescues. She has been with the company since 1996.