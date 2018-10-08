What's new in iWork apps for iOS 12 and macOS Mojave?

Image: Apple Inc.

In addition to recently introducing the new macOS Mojave and iOS 12 operating systems, Apple also released updates and upgrades to its iWork suite. Pages, Numbers, and Keynote all benefit from performance improvements and stability tweaks on both the iOS and macOS platforms, but that's only the beginning.

SEE: macOS Mojave: A guide for IT leaders (Tech Pro Research)

Pages

Pages 7.1 for macOS (Figure A) adds support for recording, editing, and playing audio directly from within a document page. Multimedia producers, creatives, and others working in marketing and communications capacities will find it easier to embed audio clips within documents as a result.

Figure A

Image: Apple Inc.

One of macOS Mojave's popular features is Dark Mode, which adjusts menus and applications to darker configurations, thereby reducing glare, potentially improving focus and offering a stark contrast to traditionally brighter computing environments. The new version of Pages is compatible with Dark Mode, delivering menus and toolbars that subsequently recede into the background for users wishing to take advantage of the new feature.

Pages also now supports Continuity Camera. With the new feature in place, users can capture photos and scans using an iPhone directly into a Pages document. No longer must a user first select Notes to capture such files, and then transfer them once collected in iCloud, for example. Of course, to leverage the capability, users must upgrade iOS to version 12.

SEE: Get more done with your iPhone: Tips and tricks for power users (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

Both the macOS and iOS versions also boast new shapes to aid adding visual pop and imagery to a document, while iOS version 4.1 adds the ability to animate drawings, save drawings to Photos and Files, and share drawings. Annotations are improved within iOS, too, with annotations anchored to table cells and Smart Annotation lines connecting text to annotations now stretching and moving as edits are made. The new Pages for iOS also adds support for Siri Shortcuts and Dynamic Type, adjustable paragraph line spacing, and the ability to adjust text column width.

Numbers

Numbers 5.1 for macOS (and 7.1 for iOS) adds Smart Categories, which permits organizing and summarizing table data in quicker, different ways to gain new understanding and insight into the data presented. Using Smart Categories, users can group data by unique values and date ranges, such as day, week, month, quarter, or year, instantly show count, subtotal, average, minimum and maximum column values, create charts of summarized data, and reorder categories to enable viewing data differently.

As with Pages, Numbers (Figure B) now supports Dark Mode and Continuity Camera, packs new shapes, and can create, edit, and play audio clips from directly within a spreadsheet.

Figure B

Image: Apple Inc.

Keynote

Keynote 8.1 for macOS receives similar upgrades. Dark Mode support (Figure C), Continuity Camera integration, and audio clip recording, editing, and playback (helpful in documents and spreadsheets but particularly compelling in presentations) are all examples.

Figure C

Image: Apple Inc.

Keynote 4.1 for iOS adds important updates, too. iOS users can now adjust the text size within presenter notes and invert presentation colors. Keynote 4.1 for iOS also supports Dynamic Type and Siri Shortcuts, making iPads and iPhones even more capable professional platforms.

Keep up with the latest Apple-related news and tips—subscribe to our Apple Weekly newsletter. Subscribe

Also see