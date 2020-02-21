What's your tech stack?

Take this short, multiple choice survey and tell us how your company builds its technology stack.

Beyond price: Successful vendor selection often requires a deeper look TechRepublic's Karen Roby talks with a software company exec who believes vendor selection goes way beyond price shopping.

Building the ideal tech stack may be a challenge for small to medium sized businesses on the front-end, but it offers many benefits on the back end in terms of time savings, efficiency, and bringing products to scale.

SEE: Top cloud providers in 2020: AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, hybrid, SaaS players (TechRepublic Premium)

How do SMBs build and technology stack? TechRepublic Premium is doing a survey to find out. If you're familiar with how your company purchases and deploys technology as well as selects its vendors we want to hear from you.

What hardware, software, or cloud services does your company currently use? What SaaS features and applications has your company deployed or will be deploy in the next 12 months? Who has the final say in purchasing decisions for major technology deployments? Take the survey and let us know.

You'll be asked eight or fewer survey questions, plus a couple of demographic questions. Data from the survey: The new SMB stack will be used in an upcoming TechRepublic Premium report.

Executive Briefing Newsletter Discover the secrets to IT leadership success with these tips on project management, budgets, and dealing with day-to-day challenges. Delivered Tuesdays and Thursdays Sign up today

Also see