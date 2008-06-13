When software becomes an entertainment report

The software industry's latest on-again, off-again relationship is officially off again. Microsoft's efforts to reach some sort of arrangement with Yahoo have broken down with Yahoo claiming that Microsoft was only interested in the search component of the business and not its entirety.
In a case of the freedom to do good also means the freedom to do bad, Richard Stallman hit out at the use of open source software within London's public transport card-based ticketing system called Oyster. Stallman's issue is that linking a credit card payment to the Oyster card would allow "Big Brother" to know "exactly when and where you enter the Tube system and where you leave. For the surveillance-mad government of the UK, this is like a dream come true." Stallman goes further an argues that the RFID chip on the card could be read at other times. His solution to these problems is to keep Oyster cards in aluminium foil when not being used and top to up the card with cash only or use pay-as-you-go cards and swapping them for time to time.
Oh, and don't forget June 17th is the day that Firefox 3 will be released, and Lana Kovacevic gave it a mention in her new blog Web Anatomy. Lana also took a look at OpenID and gave her thoughts on it.
And one last thing: there was a small conference in San Francisco on Monday that mentioned something called a 3G iPhone. Australia will receive the hype machine with dial tone on July 11, and while Optus and Vodafone are taking pre-order deposits, there's no word on local pricing — only US$199 price for the 8GB model and US$299 for 16GB.
Apart from videos of Steve Job's keynote at WWDC, other videos we featured this week was Microsoft helping out with the Moonlight project and an explanation of the services that Windows Live has for developers.
