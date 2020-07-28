Where the jobs are: SF and NYC still top the list but Austin and Charlotte are growing faster

Q2 report from Dice highlights which new tech hubs are adding more jobs and the top 20 skills in Amazon job postings.

After a slow April and May, job postings in the tech sector started to recover in June with the usual suspects of software, network, and systems engineers in highest demand. Cloud skills showed the most growth year over year.

The Q2 2020 Dice Tech Jobs Report released Tuesday found that the tech sector is focused on developing new products and services again after a quarter that required an initial focus on supporting remote work.

June job postings went up significantly at the city level compared to May. This is true with those cities which posted Q2 declines, but also with those that showed growth in Q2. While some cities are beginning to return to job posting volumes that are similar to pre-COVID-19 levels, other places are growing faster.

Austin, Raleigh, Richmond, and Charlotte continued to add more tech jobs, while positions in New York and San Francisco fell even though each city had about 31,000 and 20,000 new job postings in Q2 2020, respectively.

In May, tech unemployment dropped to 3.7%, down from 4.3% in April, compared to the overall unemployment rate of 13.3% in June.

Art Zeile, CEO of DHI Group, parent company to Dice, said in a press release, that he sees encouraging growth across areas of the US despite the pandemic when comparing June's job postings to May's.

"The tech industry's resilience is evident, even in the very challenging conditions we are currently experiencing, which is a testament to the ongoing need for skilled and adaptable technologists," Zeile said.

Here's a look at where the jobs are, who is hiring, and what skills are in the most demand.

Cities and states with the most tech jobs in Q2

Only nine states posted an increase in tech jobs year over year, and California, Illinois, Texas, and New York state posted fewer new jobs this year when compared to last year.

The states with the most tech jobs for Q2 2020 were:

California Texas Virginia (due to the new Amazon headquarters) New York North Carolina Florida Illinois Maryland Massachusetts Colorado

In this list, only Virginia, North Carolina, and Maryland had year-over-year growth in job postings. California tech job postings declined 28% in Q2 year over year, but the 140,00 jobs posted in the state in the second quarter were still almost double any other state.

At the city level, New York and San Francisco still led the list, despite double-digit year-over-year drops. Only Austin and Charlotte had an increase in postings in Q2 2020 when compared to this time last year. Here is what the top 10 cities for tech jobs looks like:

New York San Francisco Austin Atlanta Chicago Charlotte Los Angeles San Diego Seattle Boston

Companies doing the most hiring in Q2

Amazon and military contractors topped the list of tech employers in Q2 followed by Charles Schwab, Infosys, Ramy Infotech, and Dell.

As usual, Amazon was mostly hiring software developers, network engineers, program managers, and systems engineers. E-commerce specialists are newly in demand for the online retailer.

According to the Dice report, the top 20 skills in Amazon job posts are:

Java Python C++ Project management SQL Linux Microsoft C# Cloud computing Product management Ruby Machine learning Program management JavaScript Big data DevOps AWS Redshift PERL AWS Elastic Compute Cloud Data science NoSQL

In-demand tech skills

At the start of the coronavirus lockdowns, companies had to make remote work successful. As a result, employers prioritized infrastructure, systems, and security over new product development.

By the end of the second quarter, employers were more confident about long-term planning, and shifted hiring plans to developers, engineers, and programmers to build new products and services.

Only four skills showed growth in job postings this year as compared to last year:

Kubernetes: +28%

Docker software: +26%

DevOps: +10%

Git: +3%

Except for Python, Java, JavaScript, and Scrum, demand was down by double digits year over year for all of the skills in the top 10, according to the Dice Q2 report:

SQL Project management Java Python JavaScript Linux Oracle Technical support Scrum Business process

