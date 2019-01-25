Why 75% of remote workers don't plan to ever move to an office

The majority of remote workers (75%) say they plan to work remotely for the rest of their careers, according to a recent Amerisleep report. The report surveyed more than 1,000 remote workers to learn how remote work affects productivity and job satisfaction.

Remote work has revolutionized the way employees both work and live. Because of the flexibility remote work offers, some 60% of employees said they would be more likely to take a job if there was a remote work option. This flexibility is not only a game-changer for employees, but also for employers, as remote work brings in a whole new range of talent that would otherwise not be accessible.

Nearly 43% of employees work from home at least some of the time, which greatly influences job satisfaction, the report found. Remote workers were 57% more likely than the average American to be satisfied with their job, because of the ability to work from anywhere. In total, 80% of remote respondents said they were satisfied with their remote jobs, the report found.

While many companies fear working from home would cause productivity to plummet, a Stanford study found productivity to actually skyrocket. Some 60% of Amerisleep's respondents cited moderate to high levels of stress throughout the workweek, even though they work from home. Working remotely doesn't eliminate deadlines or responsibilities, and sometimes this pressure is even higher when the boss isn't around the corner, the report said.

Not all managers may be able to provide a remote work option for employees, but there are still ways to improve job satisfaction even in an office setting, according to the report. Little changes like increased collaboration or more effective communication could help alleviate some of the stress in an office, the report added.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

75% of remote workers plan on never going back to an office. — Amerisleep, 2019

80% of remote workers report that they are satisfied with their job. — Amerisleep, 2019

