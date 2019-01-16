Why 83% of enterprises will increase tech investments this year

The majority of organizations (83%) plan to increase tech investments in 2019, according to a DXC Technology report released on Tuesday. Investing in digital technology will drive future digital transformation efforts, ultimately leading to cost savings and higher profitability. More than 40% of respondents expect their businesses to increase investments by at least 11% this year, the report found.

The report, conducted by the Economist Intelligence Unit, surveyed more than 600 senior executives to assess where their organizations are in their digital transformation efforts. Within the next three years, respondents said they believe their businesses will significantly increase transformation efforts, with more than half of respondents (58%) expecting every business unit to become digitally enabled by 2021, the report found.

For companies struggling with digital transformation projects, 35% cited high costs or lack of funding as the biggest obstacle, with 40% reporting security concerns. However, most companies (76%) said they expect the money saved from modernizing IT services will help fund their digital strategies, the report added.

Digital transformation has proven to bring overwhelmingly positive results to companies, according to the report. More than two-thirds (68%) said their organizations' annual profits increased over the past three years because of new digital strategies. Additionally, 75% of respondents reported digital transformation leading to greater agility.

"Our research indicates that digital strategy will continue to be a major area of investment - amounting to a dramatic effort at corporate reinvention. But getting it right will be a continuing challenge," Gilda Stahl, managing editor of the Economist Intelligence Unit, said in a press release. "Defining your digital strategy clearly, ensuring digital literacy in every relevant role and recruiting digital-savvy employees are all essential to guaranteeing that digital investment yields positive business outcomes."

Company culture is integral to the success of digital transformation efforts, the report found. Some 72% of companies agreed that a culture change is necessary to digitally transform any company. This number increases in companies that have only used digital strategies within the past two years, the report said.

