Why Adobe and Moleskin want to sync your sketchbook

Thanks to the latest partnership between Adobe and Moleskin, your sketchbook doodles or drawings can easily sync up to the Adobe Creative Suite.

Image: Adobe

I know creators that love spending time in the edit bay with their beloved Adobe Illustrator. There's a peace and calm to the creative process, but also a moment when a simple sketchbook doodle sparks an awesome creative idea. Now, those sketches can sync with the artist's Creative Cloud thanks to Adobe's partnership with Moleskin.

From your sketchbook to Adobe Illustrator

Syncing your sketches or doodles from a physical sketchbook to a cloud service isn't new. There were some limitations but all were doable. You could take a picture and import that .jpg file into your creative app of choice. Or, if you're a Creative Cloud user, you could use an app such as Adobe Capture to snap a photo of your doodle and sync it to your cloud libraries. Moleskin offers a solution with its Pen+ Ellipse product line where your creations sync to a mobile device via an app and a smart pen.

Now, thanks to the latest update to those software packages, Moleskin Pen+ Ellipse creatives can sync their art to Adobe Illustrator. The beauty of this update is it's not only a "sync" functionality, but there's mirrored performance. As the creative artist moves the smart pen across the paper within the tablet, the pen strokes will automatically appear on the screen within Adobe Illustrator. It's a similar response someone would get from a Wacom tablet, but the pen strokes are captured via the cloud and not a wired or Bluetooth connection.

This functionality sounds quite impressive. Similar to how consumers passionately stand by physical books versus digital or audio books, creatives can now be just as passionate about a physical sketchbook versus a digital sketchbook. Yes, the technology found in Wacom tablets and even the iPad has improved tremendously over the years, but sometimes there's a nostalgic or comforting emotion that an artist may feel as a pen glides across the fibers of a sketch page. Sure, the "nibs" on the Pro Pen from Wacom does a great job simulating the feel of pen strokes gliding across a page, but it's still not the real thing. Some creators really enjoy the tactile feedback offered from the fibers of a sketch page. I respect that.

Image: Adobe

"Moleskine is a brand of enablement—we consider ourselves a platform for creation and sharing. This means that we are about building bridges between your ideas and the world. With digital we expand that capability and enable your ideas to go further. It also means that we want to let our users choose the tool that's best for the job—and we think paper and digital are natural companions—because at the end, creativity should be platform agnostic," said Peter Jensen, Moleskin Director of Digital Innovation.

This advancement sounds fascinating, but I wonder how low the rate of latency is. As a graphic artist, what are your thoughts on this development?

