Why Apple's 5G, Intel-powered 2020 iPhone would be huge for professionals

The race to 5G is on, and Apple isn't in as much of a rush. While competitors like Samsung, Huawei, Lenovo, Sony, LG, and Oppo have confirmed or alluded to the release of 5G smartphones in 2019, Apple doesn't plan on entering the 5G world until 2020, a source told Fast Company.

Supplying Apple's 5G connectivity will be the Intel 8161 5G modem chip, using its 10-nanometer process for better speed and efficiency, reported Fast Company. However, Intel has been battling heat dissipation issues, causing some conflict between Apple and Intel, the insider source told Fast Company.

These heat issues are mainly caused by connectivity, as wireless carriers are turning to millimeter-wave spectrum (28 to 39 Ghz) to power the first device, said Fast Company. But the millimeter-wave signal relies on the modem chips and RF chains to successfully connect, causing high levels of thermal energy inside the phone, to the point that the heat radiates outside of it, added Fast Company.

The heat also has a huge impact on battery life, as it is converted from the electricity stored in the battery, reported Fast Company. The problems are not severe enough to change the modem supplier altogether.

Regardless of some initial issues, the benefits of 5G connectivity will be worth the wait for Apple customers. The most anticipated perks of 5G include increased bandwidth, higher speeds, and low-latency, making 4G and LTE a thing of the past.

The improvements are especially exciting for business travelers, telecommuters, or business professionals who want to tether their laptops to their phones to complete tasks. 5G is also expected to be more integrated into cities, making connectivity stronger and more reliable—another big win for traveling business professionals.

