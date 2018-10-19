Innovation

Why AR and VR content needs to be searchable

At the 2018 Grace Hopper Celebration, Sophia Dominguez, CEO and co-founder, SVRF, Inc., described how the SVRF platform helps people find AR and VR content.

By | October 19, 2018, 12:19 PM PST

At the 2018 Grace Hopper Celebration, Sophia Dominguez, CEO and co-founder, SVRF, Inc., described to TechRepublic's Alison DeNisco Rayome how the SVRF platform helps people find AR and VR content.

Sophia Dominguez: It's really important to have this kind of search engine, because, as we've seen with content in the past, with every new media type, there's always a search engine that ends up dominating the consumer entry point, to allow consumers to easily find a specific type of content.

We've seen this before with webpages, with Google, videos with YouTube, images with Pinterest, and gifs with Giphy, and so AR and VR will be no different.

SEE: Virtual and augmented reality policy (Tech Pro Research)

Right now we're developing an API, which will be launched very soon, where developers can integrate our API and database of content readily into their applications. This is specifically most interesting to companies that have a camera in their applications, because suddenly, they're provided with a database of filters and other types of immersive content, including 360-3D content they can readily integrate into their applications, and they don't have to then go out and create all this AR and VR content. We provide it for them.

Also see

20181001sophia2alison.jpg

Related Topics:

Innovation Digital Transformation Artificial Intelligence Internet of Things Smart Cities Hardware

About Alison DeNisco Rayome

Alison DeNisco Rayome is a Staff Writer for TechRepublic. She covers CXO, cybersecurity, and the convergence of tech and the workplace.

Editor's Picks

The Brexit dilemma: Will London's start-ups stay or go?

America's coolest company: How Big Ass Fans went from cooling cows to a multinational tech powerhouse

Can Russian hackers be stopped? Here's why it might take 20 years

The new commute: How driverless cars, hyperloop, and drones will change our travel plans

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox