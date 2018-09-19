Why bad managers could be driving away your best employees

Businesses are struggling to keep up with technological and cultural shifts happening in the workplace, and lack the strong leadership needed to retain talented employees, according to a Wednesday report from Udemy.

Low unemployment levels and a persistent skills gap have made for a competitive hiring environment, where qualified workers have many opportunities to leave a company if they aren't happy. While strong leaders can keep organizations moving, many managers aren't performing up to expectations, the report found.

Nearly half of the 1,000 full-time US employees surveyed (46%) said they have quit a job because of a manager, according to the report. Another 56% said they believe managers at their company get promoted into higher level positions before they are ready, and 60% said that managers need some form of training before entering these positions, the report found.

A gender divide exists between men and women in the workplace and their experiences with management, the report found. Only half of female workers surveyed (50%) said they meet with their managers monthly, compared to 66% of male workers. And 45% of women said they believe their manager does not demonstrate interest in their career, compared to 30% of men, according to the report.

While most respondents said they had no preference between working for a male or female manager, 27% said they would rather work for a man, while 11% said they would rather work for a woman, the report found.

"In today's competitive hiring market, employees are looking for companies where they can fulfill their potential, build careers, and find meaning in their work," Darren Shimkus, general manager for Udemy for Business, said in a press release. "Our new study uncovers underlying issues that, if left unchecked, can lead to frustrated workers and employee attrition. Employers should invest in talent development, from onboarding to leadership training, and make all of these resources available to everyone in the organization."

Companies should take the concerns of workers seriously, especially those who feel they are not getting the same opportunities as their peers, the report stated.

"Employee experience is about people and environment, more than job function or healthcare benefits or even salary," the report said. "Frustrated workers will burn out and disengage from companies that fail to build an environment that supports their growth. On the flip side, employers who build an experience tapping into the modern worker's potential stand to gain employee loyalty, and that's a competitive advantage and no small feat in today's tight labor market."

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

46% of full-time US employees said they have quit a job because of a manager. — Udemy, 2018

50% of female workers said they meet with their managers monthly, compared to 66% of male workers. — Udemy, 2018

