Search

Security

Why companies should worry about network vulnerabilities following employees home

Just because you're working at home doesn't mean your work data and devices are safe. They are still vulnerable to network-based cyberattacks, said CUJO's SVP of networks, Marcio Avillez.

By | February 13, 2018, 4:00 AM PST

The established trend of BYOD means company devices are also used in the home, which can transform into another threat vector. TechRepublic spoke with CUJO's SVP of networks, Marcio Avillez, to discuss the types of vulnerabilities that can exist within the home network.

A lot of the Internet of Things (IoT) devices that employees bring home are essentially computers, Avillez said, and if people bring their enterprise devices home, they may also be exposing their company to open threats.

SEE: Research: Big data and IOT - Benefits, drawbacks, usage trends (Tech Pro Research)

One example is the use of cameras that view what's going on inside a person's house. Some cameras rely on UPNP and open ports. "If you know what devices a camera—which is the critical thing—you have to know it's a camera to look for this stuff," he said. "You can say okay, any strings that are being requested to look inside your home that didn't originate from your home, you can quarantine those, and either get approval from the owner of the home or things like that."

Cameras are not the only devices that are vulnerable to that type of attack. Any type of device with a microphone that is able to capture audio or video, such as a thermostat, is subject to that kind of a threat. And that's a typical threat that CUJO's solution is able to identify and quarantine without having to take the device off line inside the home, said Avillez.

Also see

antonioguillemistock-868469092.jpg
Image: iStock/AntonioGuillem

Related Topics:

Internet of Things Software CXO Hardware Mobility Data Centers

About Dan Patterson

Dan is a Senior Writer for TechRepublic. He covers cybersecurity and the intersection of technology, politics and government.

Editor's Picks

Startup Republic: How France reinvented itself for the 21st century by wooing entrepreneurs to Paris

The secret to being a great spy agency in the 21st century: Incubating startups

NASA's unsung heroes: The Apollo coders who put men on the moon

The state of women in computer science: An investigative report

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox