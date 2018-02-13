Why companies should worry about network vulnerabilities following employees home

The established trend of BYOD means company devices are also used in the home, which can transform into another threat vector. TechRepublic spoke with CUJO's SVP of networks, Marcio Avillez, to discuss the types of vulnerabilities that can exist within the home network.

A lot of the Internet of Things (IoT) devices that employees bring home are essentially computers, Avillez said, and if people bring their enterprise devices home, they may also be exposing their company to open threats.

One example is the use of cameras that view what's going on inside a person's house. Some cameras rely on UPNP and open ports. "If you know what devices a camera—which is the critical thing—you have to know it's a camera to look for this stuff," he said. "You can say okay, any strings that are being requested to look inside your home that didn't originate from your home, you can quarantine those, and either get approval from the owner of the home or things like that."

Cameras are not the only devices that are vulnerable to that type of attack. Any type of device with a microphone that is able to capture audio or video, such as a thermostat, is subject to that kind of a threat. And that's a typical threat that CUJO's solution is able to identify and quarantine without having to take the device off line inside the home, said Avillez.

