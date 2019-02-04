Why customers make 108% more purchases in apps than on websites

Mobile engagement will drive the marketplace through 2019, according to a Button report released on Monday. The report analyzed millions of transactions in the Button Marketplace during the 2018 holiday season to determine what mediums consumers are using to make purchases.

The report found a huge rise in the mobile economy—an increase so significant that mobile commerce transactions are expected to overwhelm e-commerce transactions by the end of this year.

SEE: BYOD (bring-your-own-device) policy template download (Tech Pro Research)

Consumers are now shopping more on mobile applications than on the web, and are even willing to download new apps to make purchases, the report found. Over the 2018 holiday season, shoppers made 108% more purchases through apps than on the mobile web. This means marketers must focus their attention to apps, since more customers are likely to start and continue purchasing from them, the report added.

"When consumers find what they want, brands and retailers can connect with new customers, and publishers can benefit from providing the traffic," Michael Jaconi, co-founder and CEO of Button, said in a press release. "Increasingly, brand spending is shifting to performance spending, empowering brands to acquire and engage customers and drive their business growth with mobile."

Marketers can attract new customers to mobile transactions by providing offers and incentives, the report said. For example, marketers may want to provide deals on Thanksgiving day or designated days prior to Christmas, so early shoppers can benefit, the report added.

Check out this TechRepublic article to learn more about some of the most popular mobile payment applications.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Mobile application commerce will surpass e-commerce by the end of 2019. — Button, 2019

During the 2018 holiday season, mobile app purchases increased by 108%. — Button, 2019

Mobile Enterprise Newsletter BYOD, wearables, IoT, mobile security, remote support, and the latest phones, tablets, and apps IT pros need to know about are some of the topics we'll address. Delivered Tuesdays and Fridays Sign up today

Also see