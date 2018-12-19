Why CXOs are leading the charge for AI-based security

Artificial intelligence (AI) has a prominent presence in the enterprise, especially in regards to cybersecurity efforts, according to Wednesday's State of AI in Cybersecurity report from ProtectWise and Osterman Research. Some 73% of organizations have implemented AI on some level, and 60% of organizations said they believe AI makes investigation of alerts faster within a security infrastructure, the report found.

The biggest supporters of AI-enabled security products are actually CXOs: Of the 400 employees with security knowledge surveyed, 55% pointed to executives as the strongest advocates for AI solutions in security, the report found. Only 38% of non-IT executives are leading the charge for AI-based security, which is surprising, as those individuals are usually the ones directly working with the AI solutions, according to the report.

Regardless, CXOs have good reason for supporting AI-enabled security efforts, as the technology yields some major benefits. Some 60% of organizations reported AI improving the efficiency of their security staff, according to the report, and nearly half said AI automated initial triage and optimized threat identification.

Organizations that use more AI than others tend to continue using more AI, and consequently reap more of the benefits, the report found. Among organizations in which more than 10% of security products are AI-enabled, 40% labeled AI as "extremely important" in decision-making processes.

However, AI does present some challenges, according to the report. Some 60% of organizations reported AI not stopping zero-day and advanced threats. AI also tends to focus more on malware, with 51% of organizations agreeing AI prioritizes malware over detecting exploits. Additionally, AI isn't always very accurate, as 54% of organizations said AI can produce some incorrect results, according to the report.

Still, the organizations with a higher number of AI-enabled security solutions are less likely to see the flaws as major limitations, allowing to benefits to outweigh the challenges, the report found.

