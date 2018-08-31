Why CXOs must tie mission-critical business objectives to their IoT deployments

TechRepublic's Conner Forrest spoke with Mimi Spier, vice president of Internet of Things business at VMware, who explains how businesses can overcome one of the biggest challenges to operationalizing IoT. The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

Mimi Spier: We experience a lot of companies who are testing IOT. They want to understand how it works. They wanna see what data they can get out of their sensors, or some of their things, but what they're not doing—and we call it Science Project Mode, they're in Science Project Mode—but what they're not doing is really taking a step back and determining, "Why am I doing IOT? What are the business objectives of my company that I need to meet that IOT technology can help me get there?"

The data that is stuck in these things is incredibly valuable, and the amount of information when you apply AI or machine learning, or analytics or predictive to this data, can be incredibly valuable. But it's critical you know what you're trying to achieve: Are you trying to gain the loyalty of your customers? Are you trying to improve operations in your factory? Are you trying to create a new business model with this data and go sell it to your customers?

There's just so many things you could be doing with your data, what are you trying to do? And I always say, look at the mission critical objectives of your business, and then see where that data resides. How you can get it out? What are some of the questions you might ask about it, and then you can actually do IOT in a way, and test IOT in a way to see if it's going to meet your objectives of your business.

