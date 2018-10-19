Why employers need to build workers' digital skills

At the 2018 Grace Hopper Celebration, Rod Adams of PwC spoke to TechRepublic's Alison DeNisco Rayome and discussed why companies must train their employees on new technical skills.

Rod Adams: It's very important for employers to focus on growing their employees' digital skills because, one, they just continue to evolve. Typically we hire individuals whether it's entry level, or off campus, or with experience. They come in with a set of skills, and, as what we need to do, our jobs evolve. We need to make sure we help our people develop those skills and involve those skills, while they're working for us. It's critical for corporations, organizations, to play a role in that development.

As it relates to female employees, as we all know that the supply, the pipeline for female technologists is smaller than males. We also all know to provide services to solve problems. You want to have a diverse team. We need to have a good mix of females and males at the table, solving problems. So, given that smaller pipeline, the focus on females is even more critical, quite honestly, than our focus on males.

Again, it's important to develop skills across the board, but we really want to make sure we focus on our females, as we develop those skills.

Business leaders know these skills are an imperative, again, to solve problems, to do whatever your business is doing, we need our people to develop these key digital-tech skills in various levels within the organizations. I would advise business leaders — as it relates to being proactive and being involved in development of those skills — it's a huge retention tool. We're all trying to retain top talent, and putting some energy behind, putting some effort behind developing those skills, or providing the opportunity for your people to develop those skills, absolutely adds to the culture and helps retain our top people.

