Why gig workers in finance will grow 88% in the next three years

CFOs predict that gig workers in the finance industry will increase 88% over the next three years, according to Deloitte's CFO Signals survey, released Thursday. During this time, he finance industry will also see a 66% rise in real or virtual shared services, said the report.

The CFO Signal survey has been conducted by Deloitte every quarter since 2010, said the report. Respondents included CFOs from US, Canada, and Mexico, most of whom came from companies with more than $1 billion in annual revenue.

The majority (63%) of CFOs expect a shift from accounting, reporting, and compliance workers to finance professionals more specialized in analysis, prediction, and decisions support, said the report. This shift towards outsourced, or gig, workers is an intentional decision amongst CFOs, especially those in the finance industry, to meet these new talent requirements.

Currently, CFOs reported that 11.5% of their workforce do not have the necessary skills for today's finance function, which will only increase with the talent shift. Along with analytical skills, technology and automation talent is also valued in the finance sector, specifically artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, digital literacy, ERP work processes, and process automation, said the report.

The final major skills shift in finance will be towards business skills, added the report. Between business partnership and communication, and strategic thinking and decision-making, CFOs are looking for business talent to accompany tech talent.

