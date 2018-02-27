Why in-house healthcare could be the next big perk for tech companies like Apple

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

This spring, Apple is opening two primary care clinics called AC Wellness for employees and their families in Santa Clara County, CA.

Apple is now seeking primary care doctors, exercise coaches, and care navigators to staff the clinics.

Apple is taking its employee perks to the next level, launching a group of health clinics for its employees and their families on site in Santa Clara County, CA.

A website for the clinics, called AC Wellness, was recently published without fanfare, as reported by CNBC. It includes more details about the project, as well as a careers page listing jobs such as primary care doctor, exercise coach, care navigator, phlebotomist, and nurse practitioner.

"AC Wellness is an independent medical practice dedicated to delivering compassionate, effective healthcare to the Apple employee population," according to its website.

The primary care group will involve a clinical staff that are run independently from Apple, but are dedicated to Apple employees, CNBC reported. It will initially only serve employees near Apple headquarters at two sites in Santa Clara County: One at the new Apple Park campus, and one a few miles north of its headquarters in Cupertino.

Apple's move follows that of Amazon, which in January formed a joint healthcare venture with Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase aiming to cut costs, boost transparency, and provide a better overall experience for their US employees, as reported by our sister site ZDNet. However, few details are available at this time.

As tech companies battle for top talent, low-cost, in-house healthcare could serve as another bargaining chip.

And for Apple, sources told CNBC that the company will use its clinics, in part, to test its growing array of health services and products. It's not the first time the tech giant has stepped into the health space: In December, it launched the Apple Heart Study in partnership with Stanford researchers, in which consumers can use Apple Watch's heart rate sensor to collect data on irregular heart rhythms.

Former Stanford Health Care employees have been affiliated with AC Wellness for at least five months, according to CNBC.

"The centers offer a unique concierge-like healthcare experience for employees and their dependents," according to the AC Wellness website. "Candidates must have an appreciation for the patient experience and passion for wellness and population health — integrating best clinical practices and technology in a manner that drives patient engagement."

