Why integrating your IT and security teams is essential

TechRepublic met with Arcules CEO Lars Nordenlund to discuss what benefits a company can gain from combining its IT and security teams. Below is a transcription of their interview.

Patterson: What are some of the benefits and reasons why an enterprise might want to integrate the two teams?

Nordenlund: I think enterprises would like to see one coherent, security-enabled strategy compliance to IT rules, that's one thing. They would like to, or at least the feedback we get from the enterprises, that they would like to scale their security and video systems the same way globally if they have multiple sites, if they have different deployments, they would like to make sure that they can deploy consistently across multiple site and manage that in a very central way.

So, that's another thing that we try to bring into a cloud. That's the advantage of going cloud, because now we can start managing in the same way you manage your solutions.

Patterson: In terms of digital transformation, how and why is merging IT and security, not just essential, but valuable in terms of transforming the entire organization?

Nordenlund: Right. Yeah, so definitely gain some benefits out of being compliant with the IT world and going cloud, which the rest of the IT world is doing as well. So, what happened was in the physical security with the transition from analog to IP, we can definitely see the next wave now from IP into cloud, which now opens up for the opportunity to store the data in the cloud and start aggregating and mining the data for a big data bank.

So, we now can start using the video data that already existed, but is very separate and very distinct setups, you can start to aggregate that for a much larger pool of insight as well as start reading patterns and apply analytics on your video data that we haven't been able to do before. And again, you can now start integrating your video management with other applications on areas of IT where you usually wouldn't have that kind of setup in different silos. So, to go from a management perspective, but also from a data management, we see this convergence coming.

