Why is my iPhone 7 and iPhone X generating so much heat during daily activities?

Welcome to our "Got Answers?" series where we are helping fellow members get answers to their tech questions. Are you the one who can help your fellow members with their questions?

Smartphones can make everyday tasks such as checking email, bank accounts, keeping up on social media much more convenient, especially when on the go, but what do you do, if you think something is wrong with your smartphone, like TechRepublic member brewer4?

TechRepublic member brewer4 asks, "When browsing sites like iMore, Macrumors, IGN, and other places similar I can feel heat below the camera, the temp in the room varies room 70-75 Fahrenheit, and my co-workers temp gun read the phone at a max of 92 degrees in the office. Yesterday evening just trying to use it outside it hit easily over 98 degrees and was 80 degrees out but at this time I was trying to load a page and it wouldn't load so I was forced to use Airplane mode. Guess I am wondering if anyone else has had this? And can anyone feel underneath the camera while doing moderate browsing for 5 - 10 minutes, (flipping between sites decently quick, and loading some posts and scrolling quickly) also try with and without an adblocker if possible. I would be eternally grateful if someone else had a temp gun or could test and see if gets warm doing what I described above. P.S. Happens on two iPhones, personal is iPhone X ATT, Work is iPhone 7 Verizon P.S.S. I mostly feel it when pressing the phone against my cheek.I just want to know if its normal or if there is something else going on with the phones here."

Are you able to help brewer4 with their question? Just click the button below:

The TechRepublic Forums is a community of IT Experts, where you can go to seek advice, share your knowledge, brainstorm, shoot the breeze and enjoy the camaraderie of your IT peers. So, if you haven't already - Be sure to check out the forums today!

More Tech Help Questions from the TechRepublic Forums

See Also:

Previous "Got Answers?" Questions