Why IT team meetings are essential

Meetings are not only meaningful, but essential, says TechRepublic contributor Ant Pruitt — while discussing the top three reasons IT teams need to meet — with TechRepublic Senior Producer Dan Patterson. The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

Dan Patterson: It can be very tempting to skip meetings, especially one-on-one meetings. But if you work in IT... Well, in any job, but especially in IT, it's a great idea to reinforce your work and your priorities through one-on-one meetings with your management. We need to go to meetings and we need to communicate, and tell me the top three reasons why you should not ignore one on one meetings with your manager if you work in IT.

Ant Pruitt: Well, the first reason is to be able to have a better understanding of what your team is actually dealing with day-to-day as far as their typical IT task. You have to know what the projects are, and where they are as far as a milestone standpoint so you can stay on top of things.

Dan Patterson: Yeah, that's true, especially with stuff like project meetings, scrums, sprints, that kind of stuff. If you work in Agile, you know that meetings are short, tight, but sometimes translating that to a one-on-one is challenging. So it's important to make sure that you handle that communication with your manager appropriately. Ant, what's number two?

Ant Pruitt: Number two is a one-to-one meeting, unlike a stand-up or scrum meeting, it's a little more loose as far as the environment goes, and it allows a manager to look directly in the eye of their subordinate, and just say, "Hey, what's going on? How are you doing? What can I help you with today? What can I help you with this week or this month to help you reach your goals, as well as reach the department goals?"

Dan Patterson: People are not robots, and we need to communicate by looking each other in the eye, and body language, which brings us to number three on your list. Meetings are intimate.

Ant Pruitt: They are a lot more intimate as well, and I know saying `intimate' can be a little sensitive this day and age, when it comes to HR practices. But having a nice, intimate meeting to know what else is happening with your staff, as far as: Is everything all right with your job? Are you happy with your job? Are you happy with the direction that we're going? What can we do to make things better? Is there anything that you can give us that can make this process even better? It can go a long way to be able to sit down with your staff and not only just figure out what's going on in their brain, but figure out what's going on in their heart.

