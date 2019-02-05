CXO

Why missing a single shift puts hourly workers in financial jeopardy

Lack of communication and erratic schedules can cause financial instability for employees, according to a WorkJam report.

By | February 5, 2019, 7:19 AM PST

Missing just one work shift can result in major financial losses for the hourly workforce, according to a WorkJam report released on Monday. Inconsistent scheduling practices and miscommunication place a huge burden on frontline employees, the report found.

SEE: Vendor relationship management checklist (Tech Pro Research)

More for CXOs

The report surveyed more than 1,000 US hourly employees and employers in the retail, hospitality, logistics, healthcare, and banking industries. Missing a few hours of work results in some significant consequences for many of these employees, including being unable to pay utility bills on time (49%), missing rent (27%), and being unable to buy groceries (25%), the report found.

"Today's workforce is living paycheck to paycheck," Steven Kramer, co-founder, president, and CEO of WorkJam, said in a press release. "For them, the loss of a single shift can jeopardize control over their entire livelihood. It's never been more important for employers to make communication and scheduling a priority, so that they aren't putting their employees at risk of foregoing basic necessities."

The responsibility falls on the employers to prioritize consistent work schedules and healthy communication habits, according to the report. Leaving employees without both not only puts their job success at risk, but also their livelihoods.

Even outside of scheduling, good communication is one of the most important determining factors to the success of a company. The effective deployment of digital transformation projects rely on healthy top-down communication habits that will impact the bottom line.

Check out this TechRepublic article for more advice on how to lead a successful workforce.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

  • More than half of US hourly workers said missing one work shift affects their ability to pay utility bills on time (49%), pay rent (27%), and buy groceries (25%). — WorkJam, 2019
  • Miscommunication and erratic schedule changes are often to blame for employees missing shifts. — WorkJam, 2019

Also see

hourly.jpg
Image: iStockphoto

Related Topics:

CXO Tech & Work Innovation Digital Transformation Tech Industry SMBs Security

About Macy Bayern

Macy Bayern is an Associate Staff Writer for TechRepublic. A recent graduate from the University of Texas at Austin's Liberal Arts Honors Program, Macy covers tech news and trends.

Editor's Picks

Inside the Raspberry Pi: The story of the $35 computer that changed the world

How self-driving tractors, AI, and precision agriculture will save us from the impending food crisis

Smart farming: How IoT, robotics, and AI are tackling one of the biggest problems of the century

Agriculture 4.0: How digital farming is revolutionizing the future of food

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox