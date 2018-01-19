Why multi-cloud will become the new standard in 2018

The cloud is not simple. Multi-cloud solutions and other technologies are making the cloud more flexible, and more complex, says Cloudify CTO Nati Shalom. TechRepublic's Dan Patterson met with Shalom to discuss what enterprise companies can anticipate for the cloud in 2018.

The main reason businesses are moving to cloud is for agility, he said. The cloud allows companies to release applications and new products faster. What helps companies do that is by moving manual work into self-service mode, he said.

Multicloud: The smart person's guide

One of the most interesting trends in the cloud market right now is networking. "Networking has been out of the game in many of the cloud infrastructures for the past 20 years," he explained. Now there's a complete disruption in that, for example the recent acquisition by Cisco.

For companies that are approaching the cloud in 2018, remember that there's never going to be one platform that will solve all your problems, Shalom suggested. Secondly, people need to accept that the world is going to be hybrid, multi-stack, multi-cloud for a long time, the only thing that will be different is what's old, current, and new. The way companies can adapt to those three pillars is to integrate with what you have to automate, rather than migrate and then automate, he said.

"You will have a much smoother path to integration," he added.

