Why PC shipments just experienced their strongest growth since 2012

While the consumer market tends to choose smartphones as their primary device for personal usage, business users are still flocking to PCs for their computing needs.

For the first time since 2012, research from Gartner and the International Data Corporation (IDC) found that PC sales are up.

According to Gartner, 62.1 million PC units were shipped worldwide in the second quarter of 2018, which demonstrated a 1.4% increase from the second quarter of 2017.

Gartner analyst Mikako Kitagawa said that Windows 10 is to thank for that, especially among business users. But, it won't last long.

"In the business segment, PC momentum will weaken in two years when the replacement peak for Windows 10 passes," Kitagawa was quoted in the release. "PC vendors should look for ways to maintain growth in the business market as the Windows 10 upgrade cycle tails off."

IDC's report however, found that 62.3 million units were sold, showing a 2.7% year-on-year growth. These results drastically exceeded IDC's forecast of 0.3%.

IDC noted in its release that this trend may be due to a weak second quarter in 2017, which was impacted by key component issues.

Gartner's report also found the top five PC vendors worldwide.

Lenovo- 21.9% market share HP Inc.- 21.9% market share Dell- 16.8% market share Apple- 7.1% market share Acer Group- 6.4% market share

The remaining 25.9% of the market share was simply credited to "Others."

Similarly, the market for PCs went up during the holiday season of 2017. IDC found a 0.7% YOY increase.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Business users are pushing the market for PCs up for the first time in six years, according to data from Gartner and IDC.

Windows 10 has pushed the market forward, but a Gartner analyst said it could trail off again once the replacement cycle subsides.

