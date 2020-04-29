Why policies for extended sick leave and short term disability are critical for organizations

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

Whether it be a global pandemic or a bad flu season, companies can benefit from guidelines around how to handle serious employee illnesses.

The coronavirus pandemic has moved employees out of offices and into homes. Shelter-in-place orders, and social distancing has accelerated remote work, making it the norm for many companies. With so much uncertainty, organizations must consider how to accommodate employees that contract the virus.

Handling sick employees is typically not a problem, with flexible scheduling and paid time off benefits. However, in unprecedented incidents such as a global pandemic, employees might need a substantial amount of recovery time.

Developing a plan for those situations is critical for organizations. The following TechRepublic Premium policies can help provide defined guidelines for both the company and employee when it comes to benefits during health-related leaves of absence.

Extended Sick Leave policy TechRepublic Premium's Extended Sick leave policy outlines the benefits allowed to employees who need to take a substantial amount of time off for illness. The policy defines the responsibilities of the organization, as well as the individuals, and also specifies which employees are specifically covered for paid extended sick leave. The document also lists the violations and penalties employees will face if caught abusing the policy. With this policy, employees and supervisors are on the same page, leaving no room for uncertainty or lack of clarity.