Why recruiters are the new cyborgs: 5 ways tech boosts the hiring process

Technology has enabled recruiters to become smarter, more efficient, and better connected—essentially embracing the half-human, half-machine skills of a cyborg, according to a Wednesday report from Randstad Sourceright.

A survey of 800 C-suite and human capital leaders across 17 countries found that many believe tasks such as candidate database search (51%), tracking HR data/metrics (51%), the creation and management of HR analytics (51%), and the initial screening of candidates (49%) should be mostly or completely automated.

This automation will free recruiters from spending time on low-value tasks, and allow them to create stronger relationships with hiring managers and job candidates, the report noted. Some 68% said with automation, knowledge workers will be available to do more advanced work, and 66% said these workers will be more efficient, productive, and innovative. Another 65% said they feel automation will positively impact the candidate experience, and open up new opportunities for talent.

SEE: IT leader's guide to the future of artificial intelligence (Tech Pro Research)

While many fear the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation on jobs, 58% of employers globally said they are reskilling workers who will be impacted by these technologies so they can fill other roles internally, the report found.

"There has never been a better time for employers to explore the possibilities that technological innovation can bring to their recruitment processes," Michel Stokvis, managing director of the Talent Innovation Center at Randstad Sourceright, said in the report. "It is now so much easier to source and screen talent, but at the same time there's an added level of complexity that requires companies to consider the recruitment process more specifically to determine the best mix of tech and touch to improve hiring outcomes."

Here are five ways to accelerate recruitment processes with smart technologies, according to the report:

1. Optimize your investments

With many automation tools and other technologies on the market, it's key for companies to select wisely, the report noted. One way to get the highest ROI is to consider any product holistically: Think beyond time and cost savings and think about how the tool could improve engagement and recruitment conversions. Think through all of the potential benefits and costs when building a business case.

2. Know when to automate

Automation technology is not always the best option for getting work done, the report noted. Companies need to decide which tasks need a human touch, and that some technologies may be too expensive at this point in time.

3. Seek help for clarity

Human capital leaders asked to take part in processes, operations, the business, and technology may need to ask for support from industry analysts, professional organizations, tech vendors, and talent strategy and outsourcing partners.

4. Help your teams transition

Implementing smart technologies can free up your workforce to focus on more strategic, value-added services, the report noted. HR leaders must help workers redefine their roles to keep them engaged and productive, and explain how the tools will help them shift their focus to greater value recruitment outcomes.

5. Don't forget the candidate

Technology strategies must take the candidate experience into account, the report said. Companies should seek out tools that improve communication, the application process, and engagement of job seekers.

Keep up to date on all of the latest job news. Click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Executive Briefing newsletter. Subscribe

Also see