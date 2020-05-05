Why renegotiating IT contracts can be a months-long time-sink

Some IT professionals are juggling up to 11 vendor contracts at once, taking them weeks or even months to renegotiate.

Nearly half of IT professionals spend weeks or even months attempting to renegotiate their contracts with suppliers while simultaneously juggling multiple agreements, according to a new report.

Special Feature The Cloud v. Data Center Decision This ebook, based on the latest ZDNet/TechRepublic special feature, takes a close look at the current enterprise trends surrounding cloud migrations. Read more

A survey of 1,300 IT professionals by Ivanti found that 35% of respondents spent weeks trying to renegotiate terms with vendors each year, while 13% reported it being a months-long endeavor.

At the same time, half of respondents reported working with upwards of 11 vendors, highlighting just how time-consuming and burdensome the role of contract management has become for IT managers.

The Ivanti survey served to highlight the benefits of adopting a unified approach to IT. It argued that doing so could make it easier for organisations to track and manage data across various silos, as well as cut down the number of vendors they have to manage relationships with.

SEE: Special report: How to choose and manage great tech partners (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

Duane Newman, vice president, Product Management at Ivanti, said that IT organisations currently had to balance investment priorities across multiple areas, leading to "conflicting initiatives" competing for budgets.

"This is making it challenging to achieve IT unification," said Newman.

"Compounding the situation is the time IT organisations spend on vendor and contract management. However, by taking a unified approach to the priorities of security, issue resolution and reporting, IT organisations will likely find that they are better able to achieve their highest priorities without added cost or effort."

To deliver across various IT priorities, businesses are employing a growing list of vendors: 50% of respondents to Ivanti's survey said they were working with more than 11 different suppliers, while 20% worked with between five and seven and 16% said they worked with between eight and 10.

Naturally, this is having a significant impact on contract negotiation time. Less than one fifth (19%) of IT professionals said negotiating their contracts took a matter of hours each year. That compares to 33% that spend days, 35% that spend weeks and 13% that spend months battling this endeavor.

SEE: Coronavirus: Critical IT policies and tools every business needs (TechRepublic Premium)

Needless to say, this makes operations reports a significant time-sink for IT professionals: Over a typical month, 52% reported spending hours pulling these together, compared to 20% who said this only took a matter of minutes.

For 22%, this task took days to complete, with 6% saying they spent weeks doing it – again highlighting the less glamorous side of modern IT management roles.

According to Ivanti, most IT professionals agree that a unified approach to IT can bring numerous benefits, including consistent data across systems and IT departments (identified by 70% of respondents), improved user experience (61%) consistent and aligned processes across IT departments (59%) and cost-saving (58%).

The report concludes: "IT professionals are interested in having a unified IT experience, but not all of them have the budgets and resources to make it a reality. The findings also show there is a need for a more unified IT experience to help them do their jobs more efficiently and help them to better manage and secure their workplaces."

TechRepublic Enterprise Spotlight Newsletter TechRepublic Enterprise Spotlight provides you with periodic updates about the newest IT-related products, services, and special offers from TechRepublic partners. Delivered Occasionally Sign up today

Also see