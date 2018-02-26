Samsung tips its hat to businesses with Galaxy S9 Enterprise Edition

At the Samsung Galaxy S9 launch event at Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, I spoke to Eric McCarty, vice president of mobile product marketing at Samsung Business US, to discuss why the company launched the Galaxy S9 Enterprise Edition, and what it has to offer for businesses and IT departments.

McCarty said, "We started Enterprise Edition with the Note8, so that's the first device that we decided, 'Hey, let's do something that's really specific for our enterprise or business users.' We're continuing that with Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus, and the exciting thing about Enterprise Edition is that it really allows you to get the most out of your work experience and also not just for the end user, but for the IT department.

"The big component of Enterprise Edition is what we call Knox Configure, which is the ability to customize the device to a business experience, and then deploy it to multiple users at one time and you can connect that to your EMM or MDM experience. We have a software development kit that we've exposed to all the major EMM and MDM providers to make that deployment as easy as possible in the workplace," he added.

McCarty continued, "On the user side. Now what I get out of the box when I turn the device on is a device that's configured for my work. It has the applications that I use the most, may even have my company logo loaded onto the home screen, so it creates a really nice personal experience at work.

"The other piece of Enterprise Edition is E-FOTA software management, which stands for Enterprise Firmware Over The Air. The neat thing about E-FOTA is now as a business I control when I get updates to the device from a software perspective. So if I spend a lot of money and time building my own application, I want to make sure that when the latest software comes out that it doesn't break my application. So E-FOTA allows me to schedule that update, test my application and make sure that everything's going to work just fine."

He added, "Those two features along with a committed life cycle of two years, and security maintenance release support offer three years at a monthly cadence, really make Enterprise Edition great. But we've done one thing more with the Galaxy S9. We're taking that security maintenance release for an additional year, so up to four years—that fourth year as a quarterly update—but it really allows enterprises to extend the life of the device."

