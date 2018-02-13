Why Samsung's Galaxy S9 could be one of the fastest Android phones ever

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Early tests of the Snapdragon 845 processor show around a 25% speed increase over past top devices.

If Samsung's Galaxy S9 uses Snapdragon 845 and the speed tests hold true, it could be one of the fastest Android phones on the market.

Early Snapdragon 845 speed tests suggest the processor could provide around a 25% speed increase over previous processors for flagship phones, according to our sister site CNET.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is one of the first phones expected to use the chipset by Qualcomm this year. If the speed tests hold true, the Snapdragon 845 could make the S9 one of the fastest Android phones ever.

CNET reporters ran 12 tests on Android reference phones using Snapdragon 845 to get an idea of how fast the chipset really is, and then compared their results to tests on three top Android phones of 2017, all of which used the Snapdragon 835.

Here is how how much faster the Snapdragon 845 performed than the next fastest 835 phone in each category.

1. AnTutu - 26%

2. Geekbench 4.0 - Single: 27% Multi: 27%

3. GFXBench 4.0 Manhattan 3.0 Offscreen - 32%

4. GFXBench 4.0 Manhattan 3.1 Offscreen - 42%

5. GFXBench 4.0 T-Rex Offscreen - 28%

6. GFXBench 4.0 Car Chase Offscreen - 40%

7. 3DMark Slingshot 3.1 Unlimited - 4%

8. 3DMark Slingshot 3.0 Unlimited - 3%

9. Kraken - Chrome - 23%

10. Octane - Chrome - 29%

11. Sunspider - Chrome - 15%

12. Jetstream - Chrome - 37%

While the new chipset may perform well in benchmark testing, it may not provide that exact speed increase once the new phones are manufactured. The tests don't account for variations in how the phone is used that may impact how fast it works, and the tests may also skew on the side of seeming more powerful, CNET said.

Aside from faster speeds, the Snapdragon 845 is expected to bring 4K HDR video, artificial intelligence (AI) processing, and stronger battery life to phones that use it, our sister site ZDNet reported.

