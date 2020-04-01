Why technology policies are critical for success

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

Technology policies deliver a vast array of benefits to organizations seeking to implement usage or operational guidelines.

In light of the recent remote work trend caused by coronavirus quarantining, TechRepublic Premium released a policy pack to provide guidelines for remote workers. This set of policies provides a set of rules and requirements for telecommuting, home usage of company-owned equipment and remote access to company systems and networks.

Why are such policies important?

They provide a structured, standardized set of recommendations for companies to follow when addressing a broad range of user and organizational needs. These guidelines are devised by technology professionals who have broad experience in the field, and the content comes from day-to-day operational observations regarding what works best in practice.

Policies are devised based on trial and error to assure success, and they allow companies to cut to the chase when implementing proven methodologies to apply technological standards for the business and the staff which supports it.

It's important to note nothing is set in stone and certain recommendations may or may not apply to various companies. Large financial companies, for instance, likely have much stricter guidelines regarding the handling of data than a small retail business. Therefore policies can be customized as needed to fit the requirements of any given organization, by either removing unnecessary requirements or altering existing ones per company environment.

Used to assign roles and responsibilities

Not only can policies quickly and easily spell out recommended guidelines or procedures, but they can be used to assign roles and responsibilities for various duties performed by company personnel.

Tasks and ownership of environments or expectations can be applied to designated personnel such as the IT or security departments in order to ensure their awareness of certain necessary obligations. For instance, maintaining audit logs on equipment and responding to security incidents. In accordance, users can be made aware of the expectations levied upon them by management, the IT department and/or security and what they need to do when certain circumstances such as suspected data breaches or lost company equipment occur.

Helps assure accountability

Finally, policies can be invaluable in assuring accountability by requiring employees to sign off on their awareness of what's expected of them. They can also list the potential consequences for non-compliance in order to clarify the necessity of following these instructions for the benefit of both employees and the business.

Some other policy examples available from TechRepublic Premium include the Information Security Policy, Network Security Policy, Document Retention Policy, Physical Security Policy, and Software Usage Policy.

There are even non-technology policies available such as the Whistleblower Policy and the Personnel Screening Policy.



