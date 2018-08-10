Why the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is built for business and mobile workers

Eric McCarty, VP with Mobile B2B at Samsung, spoke with TechRepublic at Samsung Unpacked 2018 about the Galaxy Note 9's business and productivity features, like a bigger battery, Bluetooth S Pen, and USB-C to HDMI adaptor for DeX. The following is an edited transcript.

Eric McCarty: We're real excited to be talking about the Galaxy Note 9 here at our Samsung Unpacked event in Brooklyn. The device is really built for enterprise users.

Some of the enhanced capabilities that we've brought to the Note 9, the first one is an exciting new low energy Bluetooth S Pen. The S Pen now becomes a remote control for the device, allows me to advance slides in a presentation or to control other functions on the device like pictures and music from a personal perspective up to 30 feet away from the device itself.

That paired with a very powerful processing capability, enhanced memory with a memory variant with 512 gig onboard, with memory cards coming up to 512 as well gets this up to one terabyte of memory now for that user who just absolutely needs to have lots of information stored on the device.

Then we've enhanced the device with the most powerful battery that we've ever brought to the Note series. That's a 4,000 milliampere battery. You have always on, all day long battery power to drive a strong mobile computing experience with DeX.

We've found that the workforce just continues to be more mobile. There are lots of different statistics out there. We've seen numbers that say 60% to 70% of the work is done away from the desk environment. As those statistics continue to climb, we know that the user needs to be productive in any environment. That could be in the hotel room. That could be in a remote office location. That could be on the airplane. That could be in all of the different environments that I'm then traveling to. It could be in a coffee shop. Really having that mobile computing power and capability on the device, and then the flexibility with the new adapter USBC to HTMI adapter for DeX, really drives that mobile computing experience wherever I am.

