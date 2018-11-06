Why women leave tech jobs: Lack of career growth and poor wages

It's no secret that there is a lack of diversity in STEM fields, especially in regards to the presence of women. In fact, women make up less than one fifth of technical roles in the tech industry, which is ironic, as women used to be at the forefront of technology, according to Indeed's Women in Tech: How to Attract and Retain Top Talent report released on Tuesday.

Indeed surveyed 1,000 women in tech to determine the biggest reasons they are dissatisfied with tech jobs, and ways companies can help keep them onboard.

Attracting women to tech jobs is just one problem though, retaining female workers is even more difficult, as women leave the tech field at a 45% higher rate than men.

The most cited reason women leave tech jobs was a lack of career growth or trajectory (28%). Many women feel outnumbered and underestimated in the tech field, believing men have a better chance at career growth, said the report. Only 53% of respondents believed they had the same chances of making it to senior leadership as their male coworkers, according to the report.

Additionally, 24% of respondents cited poor wages as their main reason for leaving. Almost half (46%) of respondents felt they were being paid less than their male coworkers, and only 53% women reported feeling comfortable asking for a raise, said the report.

An easy way companies can fix these issues is with transparency. Some 40% of women said they wished their superiors had been more transparent about salary along the way, said the report. Businesses can nip this issue in the bud by simply posting salaries in their job descriptions online, said the report. More than three quarters (76%) of women in tech said this information would help them feel more comfortable discussing compensation down the line.

Companies can also help retain female workers by providing more opportunities for internal mobility, said the report. The majority (61%) of women in tech reported wanting to switch roles in the company, and 80% of women said they would be more likely to stay if the opportunity was offered, said the report. Employers should publicize and communicate these offers to their employees, and provide support to those feeling trapped in their position, added the report.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Lack of job growth (28%) and poor wages (24%) are two of the the main reasons women leave their tech jobs. — Indeed, 2018

To help retain female employees, companies should be more transparent about wages and provide opportunities to move positions internally. — Indeed, 2018

