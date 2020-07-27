Why you need a green data center

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

A company's success depends upon deploying and adhering to environmentally responsible business practices.

Image: Rackspace

While the physical infrastructure and demand for data centers continues to grow, its environmental footprint keeps getting smaller.

There are many reasons for this. Companies are more aware of worldwide energy needs, climate change, and their own carbon footprint. They may also receive tax benefits for deploying green initiatives. Plus, any time a data center reduces its energy consumption, it ultimately improves the efficiency, productivity, and bottom line of a company.

In order to learn how to fully commit to "going green" a company can benefit from an IT Data Center Green Energy policy.

An IT Data Center Green Energy Policy will provide and help companies meet green standards for IT data center operations, which includes hardware, software, and services. It will ensure that equipment operates as efficiently as possible through current technological and planning strategies; reduce operational waste; and maximize productivity by adopting an evolving, forward-thinking approach to data center management.

Further, implementation of such a policy will place your company on par with leading federal agencies promoting environmental sustainability.

Data centers aren't going away. Thanks to the rapid growth of technology in mobile computing, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, and edge computing, to name a few, the demand for data centers will only increase. Ensuring data centers use the most energy-efficient strategies is a must for all companies.

