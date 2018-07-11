Why your company may soon be able to run AR ads on Facebook

On Tuesday, Facebook announced that it is testing augmented reality (AR) technology to implement in advertisements run in the News Feed, according to a Reuters report.

If successful, the move could be a major shift for AR tech in helping bring it into mainstream marketing. Companies such as 7-Eleven have already been experimenting with the technology, as the convenience store rolled out an AR experience to coincide with the film Deadpool 2.

The AR efforts could also help counteract some of the negative statements against Facebook's ad strategy in recent times.

Recently, Facebook has been making changes to its ad strategy in an attempt to rebuild credibility after numerous privacy concerns and reports of "false news" or misleading advertisements. Last month, Facebook announced a new ad improving strategy that allowed for users to review their ad experience.

To improve user advertising experiences more, Facebook will be implementing AR ads into its News Feed ahead of the shopping season, according to Reuters.

Users will be able to interact with products virtually. The report noted that companies including Sephora, Bobbi Brown, Pottery Barn, and Wayfair will begin testing the new ad concept this summer.

AR technology can allow users to try on a pair of sunglasses or see what a piece of furniture would look like in a particular room. Immersive technology is becoming increasingly common in the internet shopping experience and its market share is expected to grow exponentially in the next three years.

According to the report, Facebook has already done some AR testing through its Messenger app. Asus and Nike reported that users who viewed their Facebook AR ads had higher engagement.

Facebook, according to the report, has plans to expand these shopping features to its other popular social networking app, Instagram.

To allow advertisers an easier path into AR, Facebook will launch a video creation kit to help its advertisers create mobile-first video ads.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

With immersive technology on the rise, Facebook has announced that it will begin to support AR advertising on its News Feed.

Advertisers can see potentially increased engagement with their products that are advertised with AR.

