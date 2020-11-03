Windows 10 1809 is reaching end of service for these users - so upgrade now

Microsoft had extended the end of service date for Windows 10 1809 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused some software providers to extend support for existing platforms to make life easier for administrators tasked with upgrading IT systems.

This includes Microsoft, who has repeatedly pushed back the end of support date for Windows 10 version 1809 to give businesses one less thing to stress over and ensure continuity in these uncertain times.

But the delay comes to an end soon. On November 10, Windows 10 1809 for Home, Pro, Pro for Workstations, and IoT Core will receive their final security updates, and will get no further support from Microsoft beyond that date.

A post on Microsoft's support site read: "On November 10, 2020, the Home, Pro, Pro for Workstations, and IoT Core editions of Windows 10, version 1809 will reach end of service. After that date, devices running these editions will no longer receive monthly security and quality updates containing protections from the latest security threats."

"We recommend that you update these devices to the latest version of Windows 10 immediately."

Windows 10 1809 was initially due to reach the end of its shelf life on May 12. Microsoft extended this deadline on April 14, just weeks after it postponed the end of support for some versions of Windows 10 1709.

Microsoft also postponed its final security update for Windows Server 1809 (Datacenter and Standard) to November 10.

In August, the software company extended support for Windows 10 1803 for Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise even further. These users will be supported until May 11 2021, as will Windows 10 1809 Enterprise and Education users.

"Organizations should plan to update their devices to the latest version of Windows 10 to remain supported after this date," Microsoft said at the time.

In the meantime, Microsoft's second Windows 10 release of 2020, otherwise known as Windows 10 20H2, is currently rolling out to users.

