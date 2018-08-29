Windows 10 April 2018 Update: How to change camera and microphone privacy settings

Image: metamorworks, Getty Images/iStockphoto

Modern computing devices often come equipped with cameras and microphones attached to them to facilitate collaboration and teamwork in a mobile workforce that is disbursed across different physical locations. The audio/visual hardware is necessary for conferencing, document sharing, and other coordinated activities. But how do you know exactly who and what has access to your device's camera and microphone at any given time?

With the deployment of the Windows 10 April 2018 Update, Microsoft has simplified application access to cameras and microphones. Easier access to these devices encourages the development of more and better collaboration applications, but it also allows for the possibility of abuse by criminals and unscrupulous individuals by creating yet another potential security vulnerability.

However, the April 2018 Update also adds more control and more granularity to the Windows 10 privacy settings associated with your camera and microphone. The new privacy settings allow users to decide for themselves whether their audio/visual hardware is accessible and, if it is, which applications have that access.

This how-to tutorial shows you how to access both the camera and the microphone privacy settings after the Windows 10 April 2018 Update.

Camera settings

To access the camera privacy settings, first open the main Windows 10 Settings screen by clicking (tapping) the Start Menu button, and then clicking the Settings icon. Click the Privacy link to reach the configuration screen, and then click the Camera item located in the left navigation bar as shown in Figure A.

This first button is called Change and will allow you to completely turn off camera access, if you wish. This off switch turns off access by both applications and users, which do not have admin-level authentication.

The second on/off button on this page allows users to flip the switch depending on their needs. When this switch is set to the on position, users can choose which specific applications have access to the camera. Scroll down the page (Figure B) to see each individual application's current setting.

In most cases, there will be more than a few applications that don't warrant access to your camera. They are on by default, so turn them off now. You can turn them on later if you ever need them.

Microphone settings

The microphone privacy settings are similar to the camera settings. Navigate to Windows 10 Settings and then Privacy as before, only in this case you will click the Microphone item located in the left navigation bar as shown in Figure C.

Like before, the Change button will turn off access to the microphone for both applications and users without admin privileges. If you choose to leave access to the microphone on, you can scroll down the page (Figure D) to specify which applications have access.

Almost all of the applications are set to the on position by default, so you should take a few moments to shut down access for apps you are not using. You can always turn the apps back on if you need to use them.

Privacy versus security

While turning off access to your camera and microphone through the Windows 10 settings does help create a slightly more secure environment, it will not be enough to prevent a determined criminal hacker from gaining access to your audio/visual hardware.

However, tweaking these settings will prevent access by badly designed and otherwise misbehaving applications hell-bent on using your camera and microphone. If nothing else, denying access in this way should eliminate some potentially annoying and frustrating experiences.

